Carlo Ancelotti, Nacho set incredible records after Real Madrid lift 15th Champions League trophy

Carlo Ancelotti and Nacho set a few records after leading Real Madrid to their 15th Champions League trophy. It was a massive win for the Madridistas, who humbled Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (June 1).

Although the German giants provided heavy attacking threats in the first half, they simply were not clinical enough to get past Thibaut Courtois between the sticks. In the second half, Madrid turned dominators, troubling the Dortmund defense till it faltered, as Dani Carvajal nodded in a corner to open the scoring in the 74th minute.

In the 83rd minute, Vinicius Junior provided the much-needed insurance with an effort that eventually sealed the deal and handed the Madridistas their 15th Champions League trophy.

This has also given Nacho the 26th trophy of his career at the club, making him the player with the most titles in the history of Madrid. He wasn't the only record breaker, as Carlo Ancelotti made history as the only manager to have won the Champions League five times in his coaching career — thrice with Madrid and twice with AC Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti speaks after Real Madrid secure 15th Champions League trophy

The club went unbeaten throughout their Champions League run for the first time in Real Madrid's history. In the final, they beat Dortmund 2-0. It was a tactical masterclass from Carlo Ancelotti, whose wards struggled in the first half but dominated to secure the win in the next 45 minutes on Saturday.

The Real Madrid manager spoke to the press after the game and said (via BeinSports):

"I never get used to it, because it was difficult, very difficult, more than expected. In the first half we were a bit lazy, we had losses and [Dortmund] were able to play how they wanted, but in the second half we were better and more balanced, with fewer losses."

However, it still "seems a dream" for the legendary Italian manager, who has racked up five wins in the competition.

"This is a dream that continues," he added. "I don't know what is going to happen tonight, but we are not going to sleep. It seems a dream but it is reality. Really happy for sure. A final is always like this [with good and bad parts of the game]. We were able to win, it was a fantastic season and we are really happy to be able to win the cup again."

The celebrations will go on for much longer than tonight, but it will have to be tempered in due course, with competitions like the Euros and Copa America coming up. The Real Madrid players will also be looking to impress with their countries after winning a Champions League medal.