Carlo Ancelotti names his first ever Brazil squad ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup challenge as 33-year-old star returns to national team

Newly appointed Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced his first squad ahead of taking up the 2026 FIFA World Cup challenge. Ancelotti's squad featured multiple changes, including Casemiro's return to the Selecao team.

Carlo Ancelotti oversaw his final match as Real Madrid head coach on May 24 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos beat Real Sociedad 2-0 and afterwards bid farewell to the Italian tactician for his iconic second stint at the club. With his Real Madrid chapter officially over, Ancelotti will now focus on the Brazil national team with the 2026 World Cup in mind.

On May 26, Carlo Ancelotti announced his first Selecao squad after his appointment. His first game in charge will be the World Cup qualifier against Ecuador (June 5), followed by the clash against Paraguay (June 10). Here's the complete squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Hugo Sosa.

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Ribeiro, Beraldo, Carlos Augusto, Danilo, Ortiz, Marquinhos, Vanderson, Wesley.

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Ederson, Gerson.

Forwards: Antony, Estevão, Martinelli, Cunha, Raphinha, Vini Jr, Richarlison.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad notably featured Manchester United stars Antony and Casemiro, both of whom haven't been a part of the national team under former boss Dorival Junior.

Notable exclusions were those of Rodrygo, Ederson, and Eder Militao, who were perhaps ruled out due to injuries. Selecao superstar Neymar Jr. hasn't played for Brazil since October 2023 due to recurring injuries and fitness issues, and was also not named in the squad. Endrick, who played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid, was also not on the list.

Carlo Ancelotti explains decision to exclude Neymar Jr. and other notable players from the Brazil squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Ancelotti new coach of the Brazilian national team - Source: Getty

Shortly after announcing his first Brazil squad, Carlo Ancelotti explained his decision to exclude notable players such as Neymar Jr, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao from the squad. While most were unavailable due to injuries, Ancelotti specifically addressed Neymar's exclusion and said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Neymar’s out of the list as he’s just returned from injury. I spoke to Ney and we’ve agreed on this. I trust Neymar, I count on him, we want him to arrive in the best conditions to the World Cup. Joelinton, Rodrygo, Éderson, and Militão are also out due to injury."

Neymar Jr. last featured for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier clash against Uruguay in October 2023, when he tore his ACL. After remaining out for a year, the Selecao superstar returned to the pitch for Al-Hilal last year. He has since then returned to his boyhood side, Santos, in January this year, but continued to suffer from recurring injuries and fitness woes.

However, Neymar is expected to feature for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup with Carlo Ancelotti on the helm. If the Santos superstar remains fit, it could be among his final dances with the Selecao.

