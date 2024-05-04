Carlo Ancelotti names ‘most important moment’ of Real Madrid’s La Liga title-winning campaign

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Jude Bellingham's goal against Barcelona following the 3-0 La Liga win at home to Cadiz on Saturday (May 4), which eventually sealed the title.

Brahim Diaz set Los Blancos on their way with his 51st minute opener before Bellingham doubled their advantage 17 minutes later. Joselu added a late third in the third minute of stoppage time.

The celebrations were put on hold, as Barcelona could have delayed it by avoiding defeat at Girona in the later kick-off. However, the deposed champions fell 4-2, sparking celebrations in the Madrid camp, as Los Blancos won a record-extending 36th La Liga title.

Reflecting on his team's eventual title-winning campaign, Ancelotti said after the Cadiz win that Bellingham's winner in the 3-2 home win over Barca last month was key to the title race. That's because it put Los Blancos 11 points clear at the top, which they boosted to an unassailable 14 with four games to go following their home win over Cadiz coupled with Barca's slip-up at Girona.

“The most important moment in the league was Jude Bellingham’s goal vs Barcelona,” said the Madrid boss (as per Madrid Xtra).

It's pertinent to note that Bellingham also scored a stoppage time winner as Ancelotti's side won 2-1 at Barca in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

How has Jude Bellingham fared for Real Madrid this season?

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a fabulous debut campaign since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

In 38 games across competitions, he has bagged 22 goals and 10 assists. Most of those goal contributions - 18 goals and four assists in 26 games - came in Madrid's triumphant league campaign.

He has also struck four time and provided as many assists in nine games in the UEFA Champions League, where Los Blancos drew 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the semifinal first leg earlier this week.

The tie concludes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (May 8) as Ancelotti's side seek a record-extending 15th title and their second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.

Having already won the Supercopa Espana, Bellingham is now a La Liga winner and could be a Champions League winner as well, in what has been a dream debut campaign in Spanish football.