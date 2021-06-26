Carlo Ancelotti predicts Euro 2020 finalists

Carlo Ancelotti has made a prediction on which two teams could make the final at Euro 2020.

Speaking to Il Giornale, the new Real Madrid boss also provided his thoughts on Italy's Euro 2020 performances so far and what he thinks about the Azzurri squad. He said:

"It is a great surprise and at the same time the novelty of the tournament. Because he (Roberto Mancini) plays offensive football, without any calculation, has a proven defensive organszation and has the youth that guarantees running and enthusiasm."

Ancelotti explained why he thinks this Italy squad is different from past Azzurri squads, elaborating:

"Clear ideas of Roberto Mancini. In three years he has worked with the same game system in which the Azzurri find themselves comfortable; he has changed some protagonists but zero experiments; he has gone straight on his way in short, obtaining convincing adherence to the style he wanted to impose."

The Italian tactician then went on to provide his prediction for the Euro 2020 final, saying:

"I said it before the European Championship started, and I repeat it now: I see England and Italy in the final. The first results seem to support my prediction. I hope it ends just like that."

OFFICIAL: Italy will be playing Austria in the Round of 16 on Saturday 🇮🇹🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/pgExzEZqYc — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) June 21, 2021

Italy did not concede a single goal in the group stage of Euro 2020, winning all three games. Roberto Mancini's side face Austria in the Round of 16.

Carlo Ancelotti on the other teams at Euro 2020

Italy have been unstoppable at Euro 2020 thus far.

Ancelotti was asked to give his thoughts on teams such as France, Spain and Germany, who have started to pick up steam at Euro 2020. He said in this regard:

"It was naive to imagine that they weren't in gear. I would add England to the list: in the national team, there are six players returning from the Champions League final, a very important number for the competition. The real distinction is the tournament draw. Italy, after Austria, would play Belgium or Portugal and then France. On the other hand, it would have been a more comfortable journey. And in fact you will see that Holland could finish in the top four."

EURO 2020 round of 16 games:



Wales vs. Denmark

Italy vs. Austria

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic

Belgium vs. Portugal

Croatia vs. Spain

France vs. Switzerland

England vs. Germany

Sweden vs. Ukraine pic.twitter.com/218tDU77Mh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 23, 2021

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Bhargav