Carlo Ancelotti provides clear answer on Real Madrid's transfer plans during January

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that Los Blancos will not be making any further incoming transfers in the January transfer window. They signed Brazilian teenage prodigy Endrick ahead of the winter market, but the Italian boss does not expect to see any further deals made at this time.

He made this clear in a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Real Valladolid away on December 30, as La Liga is set to resume. Speaking in response to a question about the upcoming window, Ancelotti said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We don’t need signings in January, our market is closed — then for departures we will see with some players.”

However, a number of players could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this winter. They include Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio, and Alvaro Odriozola, according to Football Transfers.

The Madridistas have already made one signing in Endrick, but the Brazilian prodigy will join the club in 2024 when he turns 18 years old. Speaking of him, Ancelotti said:

“We signed Endrick, top talent. I saw him last year and we talked a bit, he’ll join in 2024. We are happy and excited at the club."

Ancelotti will be hoping that his current squad, excluding leaving players, will achieve expectations this season. The Madridistas have won just one of their last three La Liga games, which will certainly be a cause for concern.

It also doesn't help that Barcelona, who they beat in El Clasico, are on top of the La Liga standings. Madrid aren't far behind, sitting just two points behind their eternal rivals. However, with half of the season gone, they will hope to overtake Barca and retain the domestic title.

Real Madrid continue their pursuit for Jude Bellingham's signature

Los Blancos have been widely linked to Jude Bellingham since his rise at Borussia Dortmund but the focus would be on a summer move for the midfielder.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have been interested in acquiring the services of the Dortmund man for the past year.

Aki Watke, Borussia Dortmund president, has publicly stated that the club will not stand in Bellingham's way for an exit. The Englishman has reportedly decided to end his time at BVB as well.

Real Madrid have reportedly asked Bellingham to wait and not renew his contract with Borussia Dortmund, and he has agreed to do so. However, it is uncertain if he still wants to play for Los Blancos, as other major clubs are reportedly interested in acquiring him as well.

Bellingham, 19, has played 112 matches for the German club, registering 19 goals and 21 assists.

