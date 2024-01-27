Carlo Ancelotti provides fitness update on Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao ahead of Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided a fitness update on Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao ahead of the La Liga clash against Las Palmas this weekend. The tactician revealed that both players are recovering well and could return to action before the campaign ends.

Courtois has been sidelined since picking up an ACL injury at the start of August. Militao suffered the same fate in Real Madrid's opening game of the season against Athletic Bilbao. Since then, both of them have been undergoing rehabilitation.

It was initially feared that the duo would sit out the entire season but Carlo Ancelotti has now offered some hope regarding their situation. He revealed that both players are on track in their recovery journeys and are well-poised to return to the pitch before the end of the term.

"Courtois and Militao both have the option to play this season. The recovery process is going very well, they are training on an individual level," the Real Madrid manager told a press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Las Palmas.

"It is February and these types of injuries last six to eight months, so I think they will recover before the end of the season," the Italian added.

Similarly, Real Madrid won't be able to count on David Alaba for the rest of the campaign after the defender also damaged his ACL towards the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham is expected to miss the clash with Las Palmas after picking up his third yellow card of the season against Almeria. It remains to be seen how the manager will cope with the absence of the Englishman.

Ex-Real Madrid manager names favorites to win the Champions League this season

Former Los Blancos head coach Fabio Capello has unveiled his two favorites to win the Champions League this season. Unsurprisingly, the Italian picked Los Blancos and last season's champions Manchester City as the top teams to conquer Europe this season.

"Madrid and Manchester City, of course. City have now recovered De Bruyne, who is the player who makes the difference," Capello said during an interview with Spanish outlet Marca.

It is worth noting that both Real Madrid and Manchester City have been brilliant in the Champions League this season. Both clubs have made it into the knockout phase of the tournament after coming out on top of their respective groups.

The defending champions will take on Copenhagen in the round of 16 stage of the competition, while Los Blancos will battle it out with German outfit RB Leipzig. The first leg of both fixtures will be played on February 13.