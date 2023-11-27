Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on 4 Real Madrid stars after 3-0 Cadiz win 

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti provided injury updates on Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Brahim Diaz after his side beat Cadiz 3-0 in their La Liga clash on Sunday, November 26.

Los Blancos took full advantage of Barcelona dropping points over the weekend by comfortably cruising past Cadiz. Rodrygo scored a sensational solo effort from outside the box, finding the top-right corner in the 14th minute. He completed his brace in the 64th minute before Jude Bellingham netted yet again 10 minutes later to seal all three points.

Bellingham returned to the starting XI after he withdrew from the England squad due to a shoulder injury. Ceballos also made his return and was subbed on in the 70th minute for Luka Modric after recently suffering a minor muscle injury during training.

During the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid's official website):

"He [Bellingham] feels good with the protection and he played very well today, just like the others."

On Ceballos, he stated:

"He's in very good shape right now and the way we play football is going to help him because he's a very unselfish player and he manages the ball well. He's been out for a long time, but luckily he's back and he's back in good shape."

Ancelloti also provided updates on Kepa and Diaz, with the former suffering an abductor muscle tear earlier this month:

"The important thing was that he [Lunin] was ready so soon after Kepa's injury. He did very well. I think Kepa will play against Granada if he's fit."

"I wanted to rest Rodrygo because he'd only trained yesterday after a long trip. Brahim had an intestinal problem and was unable to play. I got lucky because I put Rodrygo in and he did very well."

Real Madrid are now top of the league standings with 35 points from 14 games, one point above second-placed Girona.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Exploring the stats from La Liga fixture

Real Madrid made it two domestic wins on the bounce as they comfortably dispatched Cadiz 3-0 on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. dominated possession with 61% of the ball. They also attempted a total of 653 passes with an accuracy of 91%. In contrast, Cadiz had 39% possession and attempted 401 passes with an accuracy of 85%.

Real Madrid looked more dominant in attack as well, landing a total of 14 shots, with five being on target. Cadiz, on the other hand, had 13 shots in total, with four being on target but were unable to make the most of their chances.