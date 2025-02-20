Carlo Ancelotti provides response when asked if Kylian Mbappe can match Cristiano Ronaldo's level at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has backed Kylian Mbappe to reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level at Real Madrid. He believes the Frenchman must work hard as he already has the quality.

Speaking to the media, Ancelotti stated that it would not be easy for Mbappe to match Ronaldo, but believes that the striker can get there. He added that multiple players can make a difference on the pitch like the Portuguese superstar and said via 90Min:

"Mbappe has a lot of quality and can match Cristiano, yes, but Cristiano set the bar very high. Mbappe is just starting out at Madrid, he's enthusiastic. But it's not going to be that easy for Mbappe to reach Cristiano's level, he has to work. Everyone was waiting for this hat-trick from him and it has finally arrived. But Mbappe is not the only one, we have many players who make a difference. And they make a difference with their collective work above their individual quality which is remarkable."

Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick this week to help Real Madrid beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. He joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer from PSG after running down his contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo ready to help Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to El Chiringuito earlier this month and stated he was ready to help Kylian Mbappe. He believes that the fans need to be patient with the Frenchman as he needs to adapt and said via ESPN:

"Look after the lad. The fans need to look after him. He's very good. The club have to help to protect him, I have no doubt he'll bring a lot of joy to Madrid fans. I love [Mbappé], not just because of his story as a kid, how he loved Cristiano, I was his idol. I think he's a top player."

When asked about what advice he would give the Real Madrid star, he added:

"If I was at Madrid, I'd show him how to play as a number nine. I wasn't a forward. I got used to it, but I was a winger. People forget that. I was a forward, but not a typical forward. I think [Mbappé] shouldn't be a typical forward, he should do things his way."

Cristiano Ronaldo played 438 matches for Real Madrid and scored 450 goals while assisting 131 times.

