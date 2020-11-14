Reports: Carlo Ancelotti pushing to sign Isco from Real Madrid in winter window

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly pushing for a move to sign midfielder Isco from Real Madrid in January. The pair worked together while Ancelotti was the coach of the Los Blancos but Isco has found himself slip down the pecking order in recent years.

The Spain international does not appear to be a part of Zinedine Zidane's long-term plans at the Bernabeu. He rarely starts or completes games for Real Madrid, leading to him publically calling out his manager earlier in the year.

It is understood that Ancelotti is considering taking advantage of Isco's disenchantment in the Spanish capital to launch an audacious bid for the 28-year-old.

According to French media outlet Le10sport, the former AC Milan manager has Isco at the top of his winter transfer wishlist. Real Madrid are believed to be willing to listen to offers for the midfielder, who will be out of contract in 2022.

If Isco makes the move to Goodison Park, he will become the second out-of-favour player to join the Merseyside outfit from Madrid after James Rodriguez completed a summer move to the Premier League.

Ancelotti is understood to be keen on agreeing to a similar deal to the one that brought James to Everton, with Isco first joining on loan before sealing a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Real Madrid looking to offload unwanted players in a bid to raise funds for proposed transfers

Isco might have no future at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are reportedly making plans for a huge spending spree that will see them bring in top targets to the club next summer, including Kylian Mbappe and Dayot Upamecano.

To raise funds, the Spanish side will have to significantly reduce their wage bill. They will also have to sell fringe players and the departures of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez is expected to kickstart the exodus.

The Real Madrid board are willing to listen to offers for Isco and they are understood to have a valuation of £20m on the midfielder. If this fee is met, Real Madrid will almost recoup the full value of the fee they paid to secure his services from Malaga in 2013.

In seven years at the Bernabeu, Isco has made 313 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 51 goals. He also helped the club to four Champions League titles. However, Isco never really cemented his place in the first team and the time could be right for him to test himself elsewhere.