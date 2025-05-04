"Carlo Ancelotti really robbed us", "Blood on your hands" - Fans slam Real Madrid boss for not using star more ofter after 3-2 Celta win

Real Madrid fans took their time to call out coach Carlo Ancelotti over his use of youngster Arda Guler this season after the game against Celta Vigo. The Turkish midfielder helped his side claim a 3-2 win at home, keeping their faint title hopes alive.

Ancelotti was vocal about his belief in the talents of the former Fenerbahce man this week, praising him in his press conference on Saturday. The former AC Milan boss named the Turkiye international in the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Rodrygo absent from the squad through injury.

Guler has often been overlooked by the Italian tactician, with the 20-year-old reportedly frustrated with his situation at the club this season. He was handed only a tenth league start of the season against Celta Vigo, and he scored his side's opener and assisted another goal.

Real Madrid fans did not take kindly to the treatment meted on the youngster by the coach this season, and they made their thoughts known on it via X. A fan expressed their disappointment at how sparingly the midfielder was used, expressing hope that the club's next manager uses him better.

"Carlo Ancelotti really robbed us all from seeing more of Arda Guler’s magic. I can’t wait to see what Xabi Alonso does with him next season", they wrote.

Another fan asked that Ancelotti be arrested for holding the youngster back.

"Ancelotti should be arrested for keeping a player like Guler on the bench entire season season", they suggested.

Another fan blamed the coach for not using Guler optimally, praising the midfielder.

"Ancelotti you have blood on your hands. Arda Guler is FOOTBALL", they wrote.

A fan questioned if Ancelotti saw Guler's performance.

"ancelotti hope you can see how good my arda guler is?", they asked.

Another fan suggested that Ancelotti's handling of Guler should have earned him a sacking.

"Keeping Arda Guler on the bench this long should be enough to sack Carlo Ancelotti", they posted.

A fan pointed out that the Real Madrid boss was mistaken to have not played Guler more.

"Ancelotti’s only mistake was benching Arda Guler throughout most of the season", they wrote.

Another fan expressed their frustration at the failure of the coach to trust Guler earlier.

"Ancelotti man , I'm pissed it took him this long to trust Guler 😒", they posted.

Arda Guler was on the pitch for 83 minutes of the game but maintained a 100% passing accuracy, completing all 62 of his attempted passes. The youngster had three shots on target and created two big chances for Real Madrid. He won one tackle, made two recoveries, and won two ground duels, as well.

Real Madrid keep LaLiga title hopes alive with win over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid have kept their hopes of defending their LaLiga title this season alive after a narrow 3-2 win over Celta Vigo. Los Blancos picked up all three points in front of their fans, leaving them within touching distance of league leaders Barcelona.

Arda Guler opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 33rd minute after a deflection sent his shot into the top corner. They doubled their advantage six minutes later when Jude Bellingham played in Kylian Mbappe on a fast break, and the Frenchman scored his 35th goal of the season.

The 26-year-old scored his second of the afternoon just three minutes into the second half as he finished off a defence-splitting pass from Guler. Celta Vigo pulled one back in the 69th minute through Javi Rodriguez before Willot Swedberg scored their second seven minutes later.

Real Madrid had six attempts on target and generated 2.12 xG as they scraped through with all three points. Celta Vigo had seven shots on target and generated 1.96 xG but failed to find a leveller in the tie as Los Blancos moved to within four points of Barcelona.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More