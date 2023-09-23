Carlo Ancelotti responds to reports of Toni Kroos being unhappy at Real Madrid due to lack of game time 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reacted to reports that Toni Kroos is unhappy with his lack of game time at the club.

Kroos has made six appearances across competitions this season. However, he has started only two of those matches, amassing a total game time of 277 minutes. The German has provided one assist this season, which came during the 3-1 away La Liga win against Almeria on August 19.

Los Blancos have a rich pool of talented midfielders in their ranks, consisting of players like Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric, and more. Ancelotti pointed out that it's difficult for him to leave such talented players on the bench. The Italian tactician said in a recent press conference (quotes as per Madrid Universal Twitter):

"It's hard to leave Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Camavinga on the bench... The reflection I made this week with them is that, when I make a change, the player comes out sad and the player who enters, is happy."

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich back in 2014 for a fee of €25 million after winning the FIFA World Cup with Germany. The sum could be considered a bargain considering what he has achieved with the Madrid giants. Kroos has so far scored 27 goals and has provided 90 assists in 423 matches for the Spanish giants.

Despite retirement rumors swirling at the end of last season, Kroos put pen to paper on a one-year extension in June this year. The German boasts a glittering trophy cabinet in the Spanish capital, winning 20 trophies, including three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League honors.

Real Madrid are set to play Atletico Madrid in the derby next

Real Madrid's next game is a high-voltage affair as they are set to take on Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby on September 24. The La Liga showdown will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Carlo Ancelotti's team have gotten off to a perfect start to their La Liga campaign, winning all five of their matches and they sit atop the league table. Los Rojiblancos, on the other hand, are seventh in the league table with only seven points on the board from their four league games.

Atleti have won only one out of their last 14 La Liga encounters against Los Blancos. Real Madrid can become only the second team after Levante to win two back-to-back La Liga matches at the Wanda Metropolitano if they get all three points this weekend.