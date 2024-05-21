Carlo Ancelotti sees Real Madrid midfielder as Toni Kroos’ replacement next season: Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has lined up an internal replacement for retiring midfielder Toni Kroos. Jude Bellingham is expected to take the German's position, according to reports.

Toni Kroos, 34, will leave Los Blancos when his existing contract runs out at the end of next month. Earlier on Tuesday (May 21), the central midfielder announced his decision to retire from professional football after the UEFA European Championship on home soil this summer.

The German has made up his mind despite Ancelotti being keen to retain his services for another season. The manager, though, is understanding of the player's decision and is prepared to look ahead to life without him.

Real Madrid could, therefore, enter the transfer market for a new midfielder this summer. However, as per Spanish daily Marca, Ancelotti has identified Bellingham, 20, as the ideal replacement for Kroos.

Madrid roped in Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million last year. The England international hit the ground running in Spain like a duck to water. He has been pivotal to the club's La Liga triumph and their push for UEFA Champions League glory.

Bellingham has bagged 23 goals and 12 assists from 40 appearances across competitions this season. It is worth noting that the youngster has mostly operated in an advanced position for Los Blancos. According to Whoscored, he started 27 of his games as an attacking midfielder.

However, the former Birmingham City player could drop down to a deeper position in Kroos' absence next season. 24 of the German's starts this term have come in the central midfield position, essentially functioning as a deep-lying playmaker.

What next for Real Madrid stars Toni Kroos and Jude Bellingham?

Toni Kroos will hang up his boots after the Euros in July. However, for the time being, he will be focused on ending the season on a high with Real Madrid. They are set to face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1.

It will be a significant game for Jude Bellingham as he will be going up against the club where he spent three years before moving to Real Madrid. Despite the ties to the German club, he will be keen to add to his four goals and four assists in the competition.

Like Toni Kroos, Bellingham will then turn his attention towards the Euros in Germany. As expected, he has been named in England's 33-man provisional squad for the tournament.

Germany will play against Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stages. The Three Lions, meanwhile, have been drawn up against Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia.