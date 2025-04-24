Carlo Ancelotti talks about what position will suit Arda Guler more in future after Real Madrid star scores winning goal vs Getafe

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opined that Arda Guler would be better suited as a midfielder than a forward in the future. The 20-year-old scored Los Blancos' only goal in their 1-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga on April 23.

Arda Guler signed for Real Madrid from Turkish side Fenerbahce for a reported €20 million in the summer of 2023. The youngster has not been a regular under Carlo Ancelotti, with bigger stars present as options in the attack. Guler has contributed four goals and seven assists in 36 outings across competitions this season. He featured as a starter against Getafe, marking his 13th start in the season.

In the post-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti weighed in on Arda Guler's performance against Getafe. The Italian tactician opined that the youngster would be more suited as a midfielder than in his usual attacking position.

"He played as a midfielder and he did it his way: very well, with quality and a lot of calm. It's a system we haven't always used. In a 4-4-2, he can't play centrally and only as a right midfielder. In a 4-3-3, he can play very well as a midfielder because he also works hard," Ancelotti said.

"He lacks forcefulness in duels, but he has tremendous quality, not only because of the goal he scored today but also because of his game control. His future will be more there than later. Even thinking about him as a pivot right now might be crazy, but in the future, he can also play in that position. He has phenomenal quality in building up play," he added (via Sports Illustrated).

Arda Guler put up an impressive show during Los Blancos' 1-0 win against Getafe on Wednesday (April 23). Apart from scoring the winner, he made three key passes in 78 minutes of gameplay. He also had another shot on target, made two tackles, and had one interception.

"There's no drama club in football" - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear on Endrick's performance vs Getafe

Endrick - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference after the Getafe clash, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti weighed in on Brazilian youngster Endrick's performance in the game. This marked his sixth start of the season.

"He had two chances. The first time, he couldn't have done better, and the second time, he could have been offside, but he can't do things like that. He's young and has to learn, but he has to give it his all and not be in the drama club. There's no drama club in football," Ancelotti said.

Much like Arda Guler, Endrick has also not been a regular starter at Real Madrid owing to other established attackers. The Brazilian has recorded seven goals and one assist in 33 outings across competitions this season.

Endrick played 64 minutes against Getafe in LaLiga, registering one shot on target. He also missed two big chances in the game.

