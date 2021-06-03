Carlo Ancelotti throws light on the futures of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale at Real Madrid unveiling 

New Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale's talents, suggesting that the Italian coach is ready to provide the pair with reasonable game-time next season.

Carlo Ancelotti was re-appointed as Real Madrid manager following Zinedine Zidane's immediate departure from the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current season.

At his Real Madrid unveiling, Carlo Ancelotti suggested that the squad does not need a lot of change while also hinting at the possibility of using the likes of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

Speaking of Gareth Bale's talents and exploits in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, Ancelotti said (via the Guardian):

"He has not played much in England, but he scored a lot of goals, he was very effective, especially in the final games when he played more regularly. I know Gareth well and if he has the motivation to try to play his best game he can have a great season, I have no doubt."

Gareth Bale was a Carlo Ancelotti signing back in the summer of 2013. The Welshman helped Real Madrid win La Decima in 2014. However, Bale was not the main man under Zidane's management and was regularly ignored by the former Real Madrid manager, before being allowed to leave for Tottenham on loan last summer.

Carlo Ancelotti believes Eden Hazard can still fulfil his potential at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti believes in the quality Eden Hazard possesses. The 61-year-old is willing to give Eden Hazard a second chance at Real Madrid next season. The Italian manager believes that despite the Belgian's poor injury record, the desire and willpower to succeed at the Bernabeu is still strong within Hazard.

Ancelotti had the following to say about Hazard's time at Real Madrid:

"Hazard is a top player. He had problems with injury and still hasn’t brought out the potential he has, but he will because he has the desire to do that.”

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale has a lifeline at Real Madrid. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti has also said that Real Madrid would like to solve the issue of lack of goals from within the squad rather than fork out a large sum to buy a readymade superstar. Ancelotti believes that when the team plays in the right system, the goals can come from any position. He said:

"Quality players give you more of a chance to win titles. The objective is to score goals but that’s not just about signing someone who scores 30; it’s looking for goals from wingers, midfielders. It’s putting in place a system and mentality that’s attacking.”

