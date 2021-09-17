Carlo Ancelotti wanted former Chelsea star at Real Madrid before player quota denied the move - Reports

Latest reports suggest Real Madrid tried to sign David Luiz during the summer transfer window but couldn't pull off the deal. It has become clear that the defender was closer to joining the Spanish giants than it initially appeared.

According to reports, Carlo Ancelotti held phone conversations with the Brazilian in a bid to convince him to switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. David Luiz was also eager to join Los Blancos before red tape hindered the move.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌕| David Luiz received a phonecall from Carlo Ancelotti, who offered him the chance to join Real Madrid, but the defender decided to join Flamengo for personal reasons. @geglobo 🚨🌕| David Luiz received a phonecall from Carlo Ancelotti, who offered him the chance to join Real Madrid, but the defender decided to join Flamengo for personal reasons. @geglobo #rmalive https://t.co/jgjK5qWtTm

The transfer collapsed because Real Madrid had already fulfilled their quota of non-EU players in the squad. The presence of players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao didn't help the situation.

Following that breakdown, David Luiz became a free agent after his contract with Arsenal expired. He eventually left the Premier League to seal a return to his native Brazilian league, where he signed a one-year contract with Flamengo.

Real Madrid's interest in signing David Luiz has come as no surprise. The Spanish giants lost two of their undisputed options at the heart of their defense this summer. Sergio Ramos departed the Santiago Bernabeu to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Raphael Varane also left for Real Madrid in a deal worth around €50 million.

David Luiz left Arsenal this summer

How Real Madrid's defense has evolved this season

Real Madrid's defense has taken a new shape this season, with Carlo Ancelotti forced to find answers from elsewhere in the absence of Ramos and Varane. In their first game against Alaves, the manager paired Nacho and Eder Militao at centre-back, with David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez deployed on either wing.

Also Read

The set-up did well as they earned a 4-1 victory, but failed to impress in their second game where they played a 3-3 draw with Levante. As a result, Ancelotti decided to try a new experiment in the next game with Real Betis. He paired Alaba with Milatao at the heart of the defense, guarded on either flank by Guttierez and Dani Carvajal.

That resulted in a 1-0 victory. Since then, the tactician has set his defense up in a similar fashion, with minor changes. They were more balanced in their last two games, enabling them to pick up victories against Celta Vigo and Inter Milan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee