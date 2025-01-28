Carlo Ancelotti wanted Real Madrid to strengthen squad in key area in January, club hierarchy rejected his request: Reports

According to a report by Marca, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted the club to sign a new right-back this January, but the club rejected his request. The club has struggled in this position, with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez's struggles with form and fitness presenting an obvious weak link in the team.

Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold but look likely to sign the Englishman on a free transfer in the summer. The club's focus on signing Alexander-Arnold has seen the hierarchy shut down any potential moves for another player in the position this January.

Carlo Ancelotti will have to rely on Vazquez, Federico Valverde, and Raul Asencio to fill in at right-back for the rest of the season. Despite the absence of his preferred options at right-back, the veteran manager has Real Madrid atop the LaLiga table and in the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

Trending

“I can feel Real Madrid believes in me" - Carlo Ancelotti confident of club support

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident of keeping his job despite his shaky campaign. The reigning European and Spanish champions have not been at their best this season, leading to rumors that the ever-ambitious club could soon change their leadership.

Ancelotti, who led the team to league and European glory last season, is unbothered by the rumors and feels supported in his role in the Spanish capital. Speaking via the Tribuna today, the Italian said:

“The club and myself want to continue to work together unless something strange happens. We are happy working together, the club are confident in my work. I’m not thinking about next year, I am focused on this season."

“I can feel Real Madrid believes in me. Hopefully this will be a good season, overcoming some difficulties. We still have some key players out, but we hope this can be a good year like previous seasons,”

Carlo Ancelotti will lead his side in their final UEFA Champions League group game in France, where they face Brest. The reigning European champions are in 16th place on the group table, with 12 points from seven games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback