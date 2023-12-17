"Carlo I love you", "I'm aliveee" - Fans on X react as 24-year-old star starts for Real Madrid in La Liga fixture against Villarreal

Real Madrid fans have conveyed their excitement on X (formerly Twitter) after Carlo Ancelotti opted to bench Kepa Arrizabalaga for Andriy Lunin against Villarreal. The two sides are set to face each other in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu later today (Sunday, December 17).

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. signed Kepa from Chelsea on loan after first-choice shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury in August. The Spaniard made 14 appearances across all competitions, keeping six clean sheets. However, he did look shaky at times before suffering an adductor injury which kept him out for four games.

Andriy Lunin made the most of his opportunity, making eight appearances for Real Madrid, and keeping four clean sheets in the process. Despite, Kepa making a full recovery, the Ukraine international has been preferred as Los Blancos' No. 1 choice keeper.

Lunin starts in goal once against Villarreal for Real Madrid. Lucas Vasquez, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Ferlan Mendy make up the defense. The midfield consists of Fede Valverde, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Jude Bellingham. Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo start up front to complete the starting XI.

One fan posted:

"Lunin starts Carlo i love you"

Another fan wrote:

"Lunin? i’m aliveeee"

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti gives verdict on his side's form this season

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes his side have made good progress this season. However, he also stressed that there's still a long way to go until the end of the current campaign.

Los Blancos have made a strong start to their La Liga campaign. They are second in the standings with 39 points from 16 games, two points behind leaders Girona and four points ahead of third-placed Barcelona.

During the Villareal pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid's official website):

"We're approaching Christmas and we're up against a well organized, well prepared team but we're on a great run, the results reflect that. The atmosphere is good, there's a good mood around the place and the players are motivated. We want to finish the first half of the season strongly, we've done really well so far."

He added:

"We've managed the first part of the campaign well despite all the problems we've had. I don't know what's going to happen. I have faith in the campaign. I'm pleased with what we've done to this point but well aware of what is still to come because it's a long season. There are still six months to go."

Villarreal, meanwhile, have struggled for form this season, accumulating only 16 points from 16 games. They are 14th in the table and have won just one out of their last five games in La Liga.