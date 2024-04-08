“Carlo knew he had to make him comfortable” - Ex-Real Madrid assistant coach on how Cristiano Ronaldo got tricked by Ancelotti in genius move

Former Real Madrid assistant coach Paul Clement recently revealed Carlo Ancelotti tricked Cristiano Ronaldo while the two worked together at Los Blancos. He claimed that the Italian manager worked with two systems to please the Portuguese but stuck to his tactics.

Speaking to Sun Sport, Clement stated that the manager started with 4-3-3 in attack as Ronaldo preferred playing as a left-winger more than a striker. However, Ancelotti wanted him as a striker, so the Italian introduced a 4-4-2, which saw the former Manchester United star stay as a striker. He said:

"At Real Madrid, Carlo had an idea of Ronaldo as a striker so he didn't have to track back. He had a discussion with Cristiano who said he preferred playing off the left. Carlo knew he had to make him comfortable, so brought in two systems for when we were attacking, 4-3-3 with Ronaldo on the left, and then 4-4-2 when defending, with Ronaldo up front."

When asked about Ancelotti off the pitch, Clement added:

"He switches off by going to different restaurants, he likes to eat nice food, he's a family man. When I've gone to stay with him, we've put a game on, or a box set. He watches all sorts. I don't think there's anything he hasn't watched. I go to him for recommendations! Although I recommended him one about an Italian doctor called Bad Surgeon, he said he was going to watch it. That's what he does to relax, movies, box sets. Our relationship is still strong. He's always saying to come over. When I'm with him, it's like we're back together again all over again."

Cristiano Ronaldo played 101 matches under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. He scored 112 times and assisted 47 times for Los Blancos in those games.

Carlo Ancelotti had no problem with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United after mutually terminating his contract following issues with Erik ten Hag. Carlo Ancelotti was quizzed if he issues with the Portuguese star and the Italian replied:

"I had him with me for two years and he never gave me any problems. In fact, he solved them. A player who scores at least one goal per game cannot be a problem. Cristiano is an athlete who trains well and is always attentive. details. For me, it was easy to manage."

Cristiano Ronaldo has now joined Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while Ancelotti is back at Real Madrid for a second spell.

