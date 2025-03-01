“Carlo is such a shameless coach”, “He’s been vital to the team” - Real Madrid fans furious with 22-year-old star not starting vs Real Betis

Fans reacted to centre-back Raul Asencio's non-inclusion in Real Madrid's XI for the La Liga trip to Real Betis on Saturday (March 1). The defending champions are behind leaders Barcelona on goal difference with 13 games to go.

Los Blancos are coming off a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final in midweek. Endrick's 19th-minute strike was the difference between the two teams at the Anoeta, building on their 2-0 home win over Girona in the league last weekend.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti has announced his XI for the Betis game, but Asencio is conspicuous by his absence, which hasn't enthused fans.

One tweeted:

"Carlo is such a shameless coach. Lucas at rb in away game. Asencio benched for no reason."

Another chimed in:

"It's hard to understand why Asencio is being dropped after consistently impressive performances. He's been vital to the team and deserves more minutes."

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one saying:

"Asencio is not in the starting line-up"

Another wrote:

"Why drop Asensio mannnn"

One posted:

"Why is Asencio not in the starting XI?"

Another wrote:

"??? Asensio dropped, no Cama and Brahim in midfield???"

Asencio, 22, has two assists in 36 games across competitions this season, including an assist in 13 La Liga outings, starting eight.

What happened when Real Madrid played Real Betis in La Liga earlier this season?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid will have happy memories from their last La Liga meeting with Real Betis earlier this season. Running out comfortable 2-0 victors at home, Carlo Ancelotti's side will seek to complete a league double.

Going back to their aforementioned clash at the Santiago Bernabeu in September, striker Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring midway through the second half after a goalless 45 minutes.

The Frenchman was on the scoresheet again eight minutes later - this time from the spot - as Ancelotti's side sealed the three points. Following three goalless outings in the Spanish top flight, Kylian Mbappe opened his account in style in front of home fans.

Fast forward six months, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is up to 27 goals and four assists in 38 outings across competitions in his debut season at the Bernabeu since arriving on a free transfer in the summer. That includes 17 strikes and three assists in 23 outings in the league.

