Carlos Tevez explains why he doesn't expect Lionel Messi to play for Argentina at 2026 FIFA World Cup 

Carlos Tevez doesn't expect Lionel Messi to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He feels that playing in the World Cup requires a player to be in his best shape and having achieved everything in the game, it could be hard for Messi to stay at his peak.

Messi completed football when he led Argentina to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 36-year-old, though, remains an integral part of the team and is a crucial player as La Albiceleste start their 2024 Copa America qualifying campaign.

His former teammate Tevez, however, is not so hopeful about seeing Messi in the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States and Mexico. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I think not. Because of his age and because, as the World Cup arrives , he's going to realize that he's not the same."

Tevez added:

“He is going to realize that, if he wants to be there, they are going to demand the same from him as when he was 20 years old. For these reasons, I believe that he is not going to appear."

Further speaking about Messi, Tevez said:

"When you don't have more things to achieve, it's difficult to continue playing. But Leo continues to do so at a very high level, scoring goals and giving assists. What "What can I say about him? He plays a totally different kind of football."

Lionel Messi currently plays for MLS club Inter Miami. He has gotten off to a great start to his time as an Inter Miami player and has already scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 10 matches across competitions for the American club.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has gotten off to a stunning start to his Inter Miami career and led the team to Leagues Cup glory in his first tournament after joining the team in July this year.

Messi and Co. are currently playing in the MLS and are now set for an away showdown against LAFC next. The highly anticipated game will take place on Sunday, September 3.

Giorgio Chiellini currently plays for LAFC and during Messi's career in European football, fans saw him come up against the Italian defender numerous times.