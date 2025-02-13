"Carrying Ronaldo", "He will tear the league apart" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate for inspiring Al-Nassr in 3-2 win against Al-Ahli

Al-Nassr fans on X have hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Jhon Duran after he scored a brilliant brace during their 3-2 win over Al-Ahli. The two sides faced each other in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium on Thursday, February 13.

Duran has been a revelation for the Knights of Najd since joining from Aston Villa in the January transfer window. The 21-year-old forward netted a brace on his SPL debut against Al-Fayha (February 7).

The Colombian striker showed no signs of stopping when he found the bottom-right corner with an accurate shot against Al-Ahli to break the deadlock (32'). However, the hosts got back in the game when Mohamed Simakan was sent off shortly after the break for violent conduct.

Ivan Toney leveled the scores in the 78th minute with a header. Fortunately, for Al-Nassr, goals from Ayman Yahya (80') and Duran (88') ensured they took a 3-1 lead, with the latter scoring following a solo, skillful run. Sumayhan Al-Nabit scored a consolation goal for Al-Ahli in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make an impact during his 76 minutes on the pitch and was subbed off for Mohammed Al-Fatil. Meanwhile, Duran played all 90 minutes and was the Player of the Match. He won nine duels, scored a brace, and completed both his attempted dribbles.

One Al-Nassr fan posted:

"Carrying Ronaldo as always."

Another fan predicted:

"John Duran will tear the league apart, his energy level is above his mates."

Other fans reacted below:

"John Duran is doing a carrying job again," one fan commented

"Bro is too good for saudi fr," another added

"Duran really was the answer for this club," one fan stated

"What a player Duran is," another chimed in

How did Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr fare against Al-Ahli in their 3-2 SPL win?

Despite being down to 10 men for over 45 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr showed great character to defeat Al-Ahli 3-2. They are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table with 44 points from 20 games, five points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

Al-Nassr had 51 percent possession, completing 281 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli had 49 percent possession and completed 268 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent.

However, it was Al-Ahli who couldn't make the most of their many chances. They landed 18 shots in total with 10 on target but missed three big chances (generating an 2.63 xG). In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. landed 12 shots with six being on target (xG of 1.26).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 14, 2025 at 1:40 AM IST. They are subject to change.

