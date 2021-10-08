'Carrying the team', 'Too good' - Fans blown away by Arsenal player's international display

Arsenal fans were impressed by Emile Smith Rowe's performance during England U-21's 2-2 draw with Slovenia U-21 in the European Championship qualifier.

Smith Rowe has made a bright start to the season for Arsenal, contributing a goal and an assist in seven Premier League appearances. His good form earned him a call-up to the England U-21 side for just the third time.

The Arsenal prodigy had an excellent outing in the England U-21 game and nearly scored the winner in the latter stages of the match. But his acrobatic effort was picked around the post by the Slovenian goalkeeper. Needless to say, Arsenal fans were ecstatic to see Smith Rowe fulfill his potential and raved about him on Twitter.

Sakamatic @sakafc7 @adamvoge His future is so, so bright. England cap can't be that far away @adamvoge His future is so, so bright. England cap can't be that far away

Liam 🔴⚪ @ClockEndLiam_ Emile smith rowe should be in Southgates squad, hoping to see him against Albania next month, I'll be there 🤝🏻 Emile smith rowe should be in Southgates squad, hoping to see him against Albania next month, I'll be there 🤝🏻

Alex AV @AlexanderAVFC @England Smith Rowe passing his Arsenal DNA onto his england team mates @England Smith Rowe passing his Arsenal DNA onto his england team mates

H.D @HD__AFC Smith Rowe’s dribbling is ridiculous Smith Rowe’s dribbling is ridiculous

mikel arteta’s burner @nickyafc Smith Rowe playing for the under 21s is like Messi playing in league two Smith Rowe playing for the under 21s is like Messi playing in league two

Mase @afcmason3 Smith Rowe has that left side on lock 😭 they can’t handle him Smith Rowe has that left side on lock 😭 they can’t handle him

MAZZA @MarioBlax Watching this u21 England game, Smith Rowe, Guehi & Gallagher are worlds apart of everyone on the pitch…. Brewster is rubbish, I’ve never seen him look good ever Watching this u21 England game, Smith Rowe, Guehi & Gallagher are worlds apart of everyone on the pitch…. Brewster is rubbish, I’ve never seen him look good ever

🔴⭐️ @AzeezThings Smith Rowe does that so, so well. Starts out wide then drifts in Smith Rowe does that so, so well. Starts out wide then drifts in

Arsenal fans were also pleased to see three of their youngsters, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyreece John-Jules and Folarin Balogun, together on the pitch at the same time.

Despite sending out a team packed with young talents, England U-21 could only manage a 2-2 draw against Slovenia U-21. The Young Lions were 2-0 ahead but threw their lead away later.

Arsenal are looking towards youth to rebuild their squad

Arsenal needed a massive rebuilding job in the summer following their disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season. Mikel Arteta was backed by the Arsenal hierarchy with all the funds necessary to build a new squad.

The Gunners have spent their money wisely and are looking towards young players to make them competitive in the league. They spent close to £150 million on the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares. All of these players are aged 23 or below.

On top of their new summer signings, Arsenal are ready to build their new-look team around academy graduates like Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka. The Gunners have a great collection of young players with tons of potential to succeed in the future.

However, this new-look Arsenal side haven't had the best of starts to the Premier League. The Gunners lost their first three games of the new season without a goal to their name and were rock bottom of the table.

Nevertheless, wins against the likes of Norwich City, Burnley and an impressive 3-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur galvanized Arsenal as they now look to climb the table. Those three victories saw manager Mikel Arteta win the Premier League Manager of the Month award for September as well.

