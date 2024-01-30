“Carrying the worst team in MLS”, “Best player on the pitch” - Fans salute Lionel Messi despite Inter Miami's 3-4 defeat to Al-Hilal

Lionel Messi broke his duck for Inter Miami in their 3-4 defeat against Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal in the opening match of the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup on Monday, January 29.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino was unhappy with his side's performance in front of goal in their first two pre-season matches this month. They failed to find the net against El Salvador and FC Dallas, losing 1-0 to the MLS side after a goalless draw with El Salvador.

The Argentine manager spent the first two games looking to manage the minutes played by his stars, especially Lionel Messi, in order to avoid injuries. He had the 36-year-old on the pitch for much longer against Al Hilal, and his impact was widely felt in the game.

Messi scored at 1-2 to seemingly level matters, only for the VAR to rule out his effort for an offside in the build-up. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner still managed to contribute a goal and an assist for the Herons in their narrow defeat in Riyadh.

Fans of the superstar forward took to X to praise him for his performance in the encounter.

"Wow, Messi is really carrying the worst team in MLS. The best team in Saudi couldn’t win until Messi was subbed off. This is why Messi is the greatest footballer ever," a fan wrote.

"best player on the pitch and oldest player on the pitch," another one said.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-3 in the 54th minute before playing an inch-perfect through ball into the path of youngster David Ruiz to equalize. He was taken off by the manager in the 87th minute, and Inter Miami conceded a late winner in the 88th.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami fall to defeat against Al Hilal

After two games against El Salvador and FC Dallas, it became clear that Inter Miami boss Martino had work on his hands if the side were to improve from last season. Their start to the game against Al Hilal lent credence to this point, as the Saudi outfit outclassed them in the opening exchanges.

Former Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic and Abdullah Al-Hamdan had put them two in front by the 13th minute. Veteran striker Luis Suarez scored his first for Inter Miami before Michael restored Al Hilal's cushion.

Lionel Messi then scored one goal from the spot and assisted Ruiz to draw level in the entertaining match. Malcolm scored the winner over the Herons, who will next play Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the competition.