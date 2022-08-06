“Carvalho should be starting”, “We’re dusted” – Liverpool fans express disappointment with one player being named in line-up against Fulham 

Liverpool have announced their first Premier League lineup of the season and fans are disappointed not to see Fabio Carvalho start. The Reds begin their 2022-23 league campaign today (August 6) against newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Jurgen Klopp's first starting XI of the season looks very similar to his last, with most of the usual suspects featuring.

However, their supporters aren't happy to see Carvalho, one of their summer acquisitions, benched for the clash.

Signed on a £5 million transfer from the Cottagers, the 19-year-old played a key role in their promotion from the Championship last season. The Portuguese winger scored 11 goals and registered eight assists last term. He was the Reds' first signing of the summer and played throughout their pre-season, putting in some impressive performances.

However, Carvalho has been named on the bench, along with fellow summer arrival Darwin Nunez among others, which has left fans disappointed.

Many feel he should have come into the lineup ahead of Jordan Henderson. The Liverpool skipper himself praised Carvalho in a recent interview.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment and reiterated that Carvalho should've started, while some just wanted to see their team win.

Liverpool have started the 2022-23 season on a bright note

While it was their first league match of the season, Liverpool officially started their campaign with a stunning 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield last weekend.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez helped them sink the reigning English champions.

The Cityzens attempted to claw their way back into the second half through a goal from Julian Alvarez. However, Pep Guardiola's side were subdued for the vast majority of the clash.

Fans got a glimpse of what to expect from the Reds in the new season, as Jurgen Klopp's troops looked as dangerous as ever, even with Sadio Mane gone.

Liverpool haven't signed too many players and haven't had the best of pre-season campaigns either. However, their quality is obvious and they look set for another glorious run this season.

