Casemiro names fastest player in Manchester United training

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has lifted the lid on his teammates in an interview with the Premier League's YouTube channel.

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer for £63.6 million and has become a hit with supporters.

He has made 11 appearances for United across competitions, contributing an assist with his most recent outing in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, earning plaudits.

The Brazilian has bonded well with his Red Devils teammates and was asked for his opinion on which of them was the fastest in training.

He responded:

"Marcus Rashford."

Rashford had plenty of chances during the win over Spurs as he raced forward toward Hugo Lloris' goal.

The English forward has made an impressive start to the campaign, scoring five goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

Last season, Rashford recorded the fastest time in Opta stats in a draw with Chelsea and two victories over Leeds United.

He managed a top speed of 36.26 km/h in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge at the end of February, per the club's official website.

Rashford has been at Manchester United for the entirety of his career, rising up the youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2015.

His pace has been a nightmare for Premier League defenders over the years as well as in European competition.

He has gone on to make 315 appearances, scoring 98 goals and contributing 61 assists.

The forward has won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Manchester United's Rashford looking to go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The striker will be keen to head to Qatar

Rashford is pushing for a spot in England's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of November.

The forward missed the Three Lions' recent UEFA Nations League action through a hamstring injury.

He has earned 46 international caps for England, scoring 12 goals.

His speed could be vital for Gareth Southgate's side when they come up against stern defenses in the form of Iran, the United States and Wales in Group B.

Rashford does face competition from several wingers for a ticket to Qatar.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Jarrod Bowen and his Manchester United teammate Jadon Sancho are all vying for a spot at the World Cup.

However, Rashford's experience could be key as he has played at three tournaments with the Three Lions.

