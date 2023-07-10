Casemiro names Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among 3 greatest players of his generation

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has named the three players he thinks are the greatest of his generation.

The Brazil international was in conversation with journalist Luiz Felipe Castro when he named Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar as his three picks.

Casemiro also mentioned that he couldn't watch the likes of Diego Maradona and Pele during their playing days, saying:

“I didn't get to watch Maradona or Pele play, but I enjoyed watching the three greatest players of my generation: Messi, Cristiano and Neymar.”

While the midfielder hasn't played alongside Messi, he has been in the same team as Ronaldo and Neymar. The 31-year-old played with the Portuguese at Real Madrid and Manchester United and is a teammate of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker for the Brazil national team.

Casemiro has played 122 matches with Ronaldo, combining for seven goals with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He has played 53 matches with Neymar for the Selecao, with the duo combining for two goals.

While Casemiro hasn't been in the same team as Messi, he has taken the pitch against the former Barcelona forward on 20 occasions. He has won eight and lost as many matches against the Argentine so far, whereas four have ended in a draw.

"Whoever loves football, will love Messi" - Casemiro heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Casemiro further heaped praise on Messi during the same interview, saying the Argentine has defined an era of football. He believes that every football lover is fond of the Argentine.

“Messi made an era and he was always competitive with Barcelona and Argentina, there was no way out. Whoever loves football, will love Messi. It was a pleasure to play against him. He is someone who needs no comment you can only admire,” he said.

In the 20 matches that Casemiro and Messi have faced off involving Barcelona, Real Madrid, Brazil, and Argentina, the 2022 World Cup winner has scored nine goals.

With Messi now moving to the MLS, having joined Inter Miami this summer, the duo can only face off in international games unless Casemiro goes on to join the Argentine in the US.

