Casemiro reveals Manchester United star he always wants in his team during training

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has revealed which teammate he always wants on his team during training in an interview with the Premier League's YouTube channel.

The Brazilian arrived at Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer for £63.6 million.

He has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, contributing an assist.

The midfielder has linked up with his Brazilian compatriots Fred and Antony at United, and it is the latter of whom he always wants in his side in training.

Antony also joined the Red Devils this past summer from Ajax for £85.5 million.

Negotiations took their time as the Eredivise side were eager not to part with their Brazilian winger.

However, a deal was struck in the latter stages of the transfer window and the forward arrived with huge expectations.

There was scrutiny over the fee Manchester United paid for his services but Antony is having no problem dealing with the pressure.

The Brazilian has made nine appearances for Manchester United, scoring three goals.

Each of those three strikes came in his first three league fixtures for the Red Devils, with Antony becoming the first United player to achieve this feat.

The winger is the left-footed attacker that the club have been crying out for for years.

He seems to be just as formidable in training as he is on matchday.

Casemiro helping Antony settle at Manchester United

The Brazilian duo share a fond bond

Casemiro has vast experience having won five Champions League trophies during his time at Madrid.

He is now a veteran midfielder at the age of 30 and is using his wisdom to help Antony settle at Old Trafford.

The midfielder lauded his Brazilian compatriot when the winger had arrived at United, telling the club's official website:

"I think it's really important to have such a quality player here (as Antony) with us. I knew him from the national team already."

He continued,

"He'd played with us in Brazil, it's always important to have players of Antony's level. Not just him, we have a lot of top-quality players."

Casemiro has touched on how he has found life at Manchester United since joining, saying:

"It's great, really good, a really friendly club where I feel comfortable. I've been made to feel comfortable here from the first day. I'm really happy with my team-mates, they're always helping me."

The duo will likely be part of Tite's Brazilian national team squad to head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in late November.

The Brazilians are one of the favorites to win their sixth World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes