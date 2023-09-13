"Casemiro doesn't do any of that" - Arturo Vidal explains why he prefers Barcelona legend over the ex-Real Madrid star

Arturo Vidal doesn't think former Real Madrid star Casemiro can control the tempo in midfield and prefers his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

Both Casemiro and Busquets are regarded as two of the best holding midfielders of the last decade. The duo have enjoyed successful careers at El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barca respectively.

Casemiro, 31, made 336 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists. He formed one of the most dominant midfield trios in La Liga history alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Meanwhile, Busquets, 35, spent 15 glorious seasons at Camp Nou redefining the defensive midfield role. The Spaniard made 722 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists.

Vidal was asked which of the iconic midfield duo he preferred and he gave an intriguing response (via Barca Universal):

"In all teams, the pivot is always the one who controls the tempo, the one with the most technique, the one who moves the ball… Casemiro doesn't do any of that, which is why I prefer Busquets."

Busquets' development into one of the greatest midfielders in history came under former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola. The Spanish tactician's possession-based philosophy helped the Inter Miami midfielder dictate play from the middle of the park.

However, Busquets is also defensively sound, putting out fires when the opposition are attacking. Many regard him as the best holding midfielder the sport has ever seen.

Casemiro's playing style differs as he plays with a more defensive mindset. He sat behind playmakers Modric and Kroos during Real Madrid's European dominance from 2014 to 2018. Los Blancos won four UEFA Champions League trophies during that time.

Both have now left the El Clasico rivals with Casemiro heading to Manchester United in 2022. He has enjoyed a more attacking role with the Red Devils, bagging eight goals and six assists in 55 games so far at Old Trafford.

Busquets left Barca this summer after his contract expired and joined MLS side Inter Miami. His arrival has been impactful as he has dominated midfield with one assist in 12 games thus far at DRV PNK Stadium.

Barcelona could reportedly join Real Madrid in race for Erling Haaland

Barcelona and Real Madrid may target Erling Haaland in two years' time.

According to 90min, Barcelona considering rivaling Real Madrid to the signing of Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland. The in-form Norweigan striker's contract contains clauses with the first worth £150 million activating in 2025.

Haaland, 23, has been a revelation at the Etihad, bagging 58 goals in just 59 games across competitions. He finished as top scorer in the Premier League with 36 goals in 35 games and in the Champions League with 12 in 11 last season.

It's claimed that Madrid will prioritize the signing of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. However, Haaland is viewed as an alternative should they not sign the France captain as Karim Benzema's replacement.

Los Blancos now appear to face competition from rivals Barca and the Catalan giants are positioning themselves to sign him in 2025. The La Liga champions may have their financial issues sorted out by that point.