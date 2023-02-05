"Casemiro thought he was Brock Lesnar" - Manchester United midfielder told he must be arrested after red card against Crystal Palace 

Pundit and former footballer Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Casemiro should be arrested after his red card in Manchester United's win over Crystal Palace at on February 4.

The Red Devils won the Premier League clash 2-1 at Old Trafford, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford securing the three points. However, the game, which looked to be in the hosts' control, got heated and complicated after a challenge from Jeffrey Schlupp on Antony.

It led to a confrontation between both sides and replays showed that Casemiro had his arms around Will Hughes' neck during the ensuing melee. The midfielder was shown a straight red card after a VAR review but Agbonlahor believes that the Brazilian ace deserves a bigger punishment. He told talkSPORT:

“Casemiro thought he was Brock Lesnar back in the UFC. The way he was strangling Will Hughes, he should be arrested for that. Kids are watching that later on, on Match of the Day. Seeing Casemiro strangling an opponent.”

He added:

“This isn’t ice hockey in America where they have a scrap during the game. This is football, we don’t want to see that. So Casemiro needs to be disciplined by Manchester United.”

Schlupp scored a goal for Crystal Palace after Manchester United were reduced to 10 men but the hosts eventually came out as 2-1 winners.

The Red Devils will, however, be without Casemiro for the next three domestic games, all in the league, after the red card. He will miss two fixtures against Leeds United and a home clash against Leicester City.

This could be a big blow for Manchester United as the veteran midfielder has been a key player since joining the club from Real Madrid last summer. He has been formidable in his 30 appearances for the club and has also contributed four goals and five assists.

Manchester United continue their momentum as rivals falter

With a win over Crystal Palace, Manchester United are now third in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

The Red Devils' victory also became that bit sweeter with their rivals dropping points on the day. Arsenal fell 1-0 against Everton at Goodison Park while fourth-placed Newcastle United drew 1-1 against West Ham United.

Elsewhere, Liverpool were hammered 3-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Chelsea played out a goalless draw against Fulham the previous day.

Moreover, Tottenham Hotspur are set to host Manchester City today (February 5) and any result in that game would potentially benefit Erik ten Hag's side.

