“Caught in 4K” - Fans call out Rio Ferdinand for his ‘sarcastic’ claim involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

In a recent turn of events on social media, Alejandro Garnacho found himself at the center of a controversy involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This unfolded following Rio Ferdinand's controversial comments, which set off a chain reaction of speculation and fan reactions across social media platforms.

Manchester United's young talent, Garnacho, has been navigating the limelight with his connections to Messi and Ronaldo. Notably, the teenager has played with both legends, having joined up with Messi in the Argentina national team.

The situation escalated when Rio Ferdinand implied that Lionel Messi's decision to unfollow Garnacho on Instagram was influenced by the latter's preference for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ferdinand claimed on the football show, Vibe with Five (via GOAL):

“You know what I like about him? He doesn't give a f*ck. Garnacho told me that Messi unfollowed him just because he makes no secret of preferring Ronaldo. He comes out, don't care, ‘I'm a Ronaldo man’. Who's the GOAT? Ronaldo. (Even) when he's in the Argentina squad.”

However, the youngster's brother Roberto Garnacho stepped in to clarify the situation. In a straightforward social media post, he debunked the claim, asserting:

“Fake, Messi never followed him , stop making stuff up just to create hate, ‘Garna’ loves and admires both of them and you all trying to creating a rivalry.”

Ferdinand, responding to the uproar, clarified his position, stating that his comments on the situation were not to be taken seriously:

“Sarcasm guys, relax.”

His remarks did not go unnoticed by the fans, leading to a flurry of reactions on Twitter, where fans have been vocal in their critique of Ferdinand, with one stating:

“Rio you got caught in 4K”

Here is a selection of the fans' tweets on this subject:

Lionel Messi's potential return for Barcelona's 125th anniversary could see him face Cristiano Ronaldo

In what could be a historic event, Lionel Messi is rumored to be possibly making a grand return to Camp Nou. This anticipated homecoming might occur during a match celebrating Barcelona's 125th anniversary, potentially reuniting him with long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barca's fans, along with the club itself, are keenly anticipating this event, seeing it as a perfect opportunity to honor Messi. This match could serve as a fitting tribute and a grand farewell to the club legend, whose departure in 2021 lacked the ceremonial grandeur he deserved.

Scheduled for November 29, 2024, this match is being touted as possibly the 'greatest tribute game of all time', coinciding with Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebrations. According to Marca, the event promises to be a star-studded affair, with invitations extended to both active and retired legends of the game.

The guest list is expected to include iconic names like Ronaldinho, David Villa, Rivaldo, Romario, Cesc Fabregas, Luis Enrique, and Brazilian legend Ronaldo.