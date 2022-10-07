“Cause he is the one player who isn’t composed” – Paul Parker urges Manchester United to drop 28-year-old star for Everton clash

Paul Parker has urged Erik ten Hag to drop Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United's upcoming clash with Everton on Sunday evening (October 9).

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their last Premier League outing in which they were thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City. Their upcoming clash against another North West rival at Goodison Park promises to be a tough encounter.

Everton are in excellent form, beating West Ham United 1-0 and Southampton 2-1 in their last two league outings.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 A good 3 points. Progress for the Europa League A good 3 points. Progress for the Europa League 💪 https://t.co/6yfKVRGNhP

Speaking to BeMyBet, Parker believes Manchester United will need composure in the clash, which is why he feels Fernandes should not play. The midfielder has played in all seven of his team's Premier League games this term, scoring once while picking up three yellow cards.

Former Red Devils' defender Parker explained his stance by proclaiming:

“If you are going to make a prediction based on form, you have got to go with Everton. But I think if you look at the games Everton have played, the way they have gone about it, you still have to say Manchester United. Man United needs players who are composed against Everton."

"It might be a game, maybe not to play Fernandes. Cause he is the one player who isn’t composed. But I would still say that United are the favorites. Everything says about who they are, what they’ve got written down on paper. The one thing is that they’ve got to be brave.”

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Scholes: " It might be a time for Bruno Fernandes to have a rest on Sunday." [ @btsport Scholes: " It might be a time for Bruno Fernandes to have a rest on Sunday." [@btsport]

Paul Parker believes Manchester United midfielder will be seeking an exit from Old Trafford

The ex-England defender believes Fred should be given the opportunity to start more games under Ten Hag. The Brazilian has started just three times in United's ten games this season and Parker has described the midfielder as a 'super pro'.

However, Parker fears that Fred's lack of game time may lead to his departure from the club, as the pundit stated:

“If the opportunity comes along, I am sure that he and his agent are considering moving to a new club in January. Fred has been like a super pro in Man United. He is not moaning and he has never really been a problem."

“Fred, at this moment in time, deserves the opportunity to play. He is a really good player. In my opinion, he should play instead of Fernandes who is moaning and waving his arms at his teammates all the time.”

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Most progressive passes by midfielders in the Premier League this season:



M. Roca - 49

K. De Bruyne - 46

Bruno Fernandes - 43

J. McGinn - 43

P. Hojbjerg - 41



@StatmanDave #MUFC Most progressive passes by midfielders in the Premier League this season:M. Roca - 49K. De Bruyne - 46Bruno Fernandes - 43J. McGinn - 43P. Hojbjerg - 41 🚨📊 Most progressive passes by midfielders in the Premier League this season:M. Roca - 49K. De Bruyne - 46Bruno Fernandes - 43J. McGinn - 43P. Hojbjerg - 41@StatmanDave #MUFC 🔴 https://t.co/IozkoGNMBq

