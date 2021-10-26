"Cavani is a far better option" - Darren Bent urges Solskjaer to drop Cristiano Ronaldo to turn around Manchester United slump

Darren Bent has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start Edinson Cavani ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Aston Villa striker believes the Uruguayan offers more to the team than the Portuguese star right now.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and were immediately touted to challenge for the title. However, things have not been good on the pitch as the 36-year-old forward has not contributed enough in the last few matches.

Darren Bent believes it is time for Soskjaer to drop the former Real Madrid star as he does not suit his style of play.

The former Premier League striker claims Cavani is ideal for the system Ole wants his team to play in and that the Uruguayan should be the one leading their attack. He said on talkSPORT:

"I think for Ole, he’s got some big decisions to make. If he wants to play this whole pressing game then he might have to bite it a little bit and go 'you know what, Ronaldo has been good but [Edinson] Cavani in terms of energy, pressing, working hard from the front, is a far better option than Ronaldo,' because whenever Cavani comes on, he runs around, he works.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, if he wants to survive much longer in this role he’ll have to start making some big decisions and that includes leaving big players out."

Arsene Wenger questions the balance of Manchester United's team

Arsene Wenger was also of a similar opinion this week after Manchester United lost to Liverpool on Sunday. The former Arsenal manager questioned whether Ole was able to manage the balance of the team while trying to integrate Cristiano Ronaldo into the side.

"When you buy a player like that, the secret is the balance of the team. To play Ronaldo, he can win you games, but you need to create the balance around him," Wenger said.

United have a tough round of fixtures coming up. If reports are to be believed, Solskjaer is set to be given another game to prove himself and he will be leading the team against Tottenham this weekend.

Manchester United @ManUtd Ole is setting his sights on United's next three games in a bid to fight back. #MUFC Ole is setting his sights on United's next three games in a bid to fight back.#MUFC

Edited by Arjun Panchadar