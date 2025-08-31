"Celebrating like they have won the World Cup" - Paul Merson slams Manchester United duo for their celebrations after Burnley win

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has slammed Manchester United players for their celebration after the win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, August 30. The Sky Sports pundit believes that Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were celebrating more than the players who have won the FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United registered their first win of the season thanks to an injury-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes. The goal helped the Red Devils seal a 3-2 win and move to ninth in the table, just three points behind leaders Chelsea.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Merson said that he was surprised to see the celebrations and said:

"They are celebrating like they have won the World Cup. Dalot and Fernandes, I haven't seen people go that mad when they win the World Cup!"

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim heaped praise on his players after the win, claiming that they put in a lot of effort from the start of the match. He added that they need to maintain the level and said:

“When they put the effort in, I always love them. Even when Amad is missing that kind of goal, I love Amad if he’s giving everything. And I think we need to understand that we should always be on this level of effort. Because even in the game, we played well in the beginning."

Manchester United players split for the international break this week and return to action on September 14 when they host Manchester City.

Paul Merson predicted Ruben Amorim leaving Manchester United

Paul Merson was on Sky Sports on Saturday, August 30, and discussed Ruben Amorim and Manchester United hours before the game. He predicted that the manager would leave if they lost the game and said:

“I will be shocked if he’s still in charge if Man Utd don’t beat Burnley. But they will beat Burnley! It’s a nice game. Ten Hag had that as well: the three or four games without a win, and then second-bottom of the league came. They just won that game and then lost three or four games again. It’s just going to keep on covering the cracks. They will be called Pollyfilla United!"

“I don’t think Amorim will be shy to go: I’ve had enough. I can’t do anything. I’ve done what I can. I don’t think he is one to put himself through pain to get his payoff. I don’t know the man, but coming across, I think he’s an honest man and will be honest with himself. But I think they will beat Burnley.”

Manchester United appointed Amorim in November last year after sacking Erik ten Hag. He has managed 46 matches, winning 18 and losing 19 games in all competitions.

