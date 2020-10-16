Celtic vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | SPFL 2020-21

The first Old Firm Derby of the season is upon us, as Rangers travel to Celtic Park to take on their bitter city rivals in what is, as usual, a top-of-the-table clash in the Scottish Premier League.

Rangers are currently a point ahead of Celtic in the SPL table, but Steven Gerrard's side have played a game more than Celtic.

Rangers have kept eight clean sheets in ten games this season. In what will be viewed as some encouragement for Celtic, Rangers have conceded goals in both of their previous two away league games though - against Motherwell and Hibernian.

Neil Lennon's Celtic are in outstanding form themselves, having won seven league games on the bounce, to keep pace with Rangers.

With both sides having Europa League games in midweek as well, it will be interesting to see how the two managers select their sides, even though it is clear that this game will take precedence over all else.

🌍 International break: ✅



Celtic vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Celtic and Rangers will face each other in the 421st Old Firm Derby on Saturday. Rangers hold a slender advantage thus far, having won 162 of those matches. Celtic have beaten their Glasgow rivals 159 times. A draw on Saturday will be the 100th draw in an Old Firm Derby, if it happens.

During the last Old Firm Derby at Celtic Park, Steven Gerrard registered his first away win at Celtic, during his tenure as Rangers boss.

Celtic Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Rangers Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Celtic vs Rangers Team News

Celtic

Nir Bitton and Ryan Christie will be unavailable for the game, due to isolation periods after coming into contact with COVID-19 positive patients.

Albian Ajeti remains a doubt as well, while Odsonne Edouard could also not play, after he too tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths, though, should be fit and ready to return to the fold.

Injured: Albian Ajeti

Unavailable: Ryan Christie, Nir Bitton

Doubtful: Odsonne Edouard

Suspended: None

Rangers

Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee for Rangers, but there are also doubts over the fitness of a few others. Allan McGregor, Kemar Roofe, Joe Aribo and Filip Helander are all touch-and-go to be fit for the visit to Parkhead on Saturday.

Alfredo Morelos is also a possible doubt to start this game, after only arriving from international duty with Colombia on Thursday. But given the magnitude of the clash, it is unlikely that Gerrard will go into the game without his main man up front.

Injured: Nikola Katic

Doubtful: Allan McGregor, Kemar Roofe, Joe Aribo and Filip Helander

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Rangers Predicted XIs

Celtic (3-5-2): Vasilis Barkas; Hatem Abd Elhamed, Shane Duffy, Kristoffer Ajer; Jeremie Frimpong, Olivier Ntcham, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Leigh Griffiths

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Steven Davis; Ianis Hagi, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

Celtic and Rangers are both evenly matched teams, so this game could be decided by either a moment of inspiration or a moment of madness. We are sitting on the fence and predicting a draw between the two great rivals.

Prediction: Celtic 1-1 Rangers