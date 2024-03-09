"Certainly the best player on the pitch" - Wayne Rooney praises Manchester United star's performance in 2-0 win over Everton

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney heaped praise on Alejandro Garnacho for his performance against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 9.

The Red Devils sealed a 2-0 victory over the Toffees in the Premier League, courtesy of two first-half penalties by Bruno Fernandes (12') and Marcus Rashford (36'). Following back-to-back defeats in the league, Erik ten Hag's side returned to winning ways, much to their fans' delight.

Garnacho was central to their win as he won both their penalties. Energetic and purposeful, the Spaniard was a thorn in Everton's flesh, bursting forward at every opportunity that left the visitors quacking in their boots. So much so that he even drew two fouls out of them inside the area, winning two penalties.

Rooney, former United captain and striker, was impressed with Garnacho after the game, affirming that he was the man of today's match. He said on TNT Sports:

"Garnacho was certainly the best player on the pitch."

Garnacho attempted eight ground duels in the match, winning five, and laid two key passes.

Joining Manchester United's youth side in 2020, the Argentine made his senior debut for the club during the 2021-22 season. He has since racked up a total of 72 senior appearances in all competitions.

Garnacho has shown consistent improvement under head coach Erik ten Hag, netting thrice in the Premier League last season and five already in the current one.

Manchester United still have work to do

Manchester United cut themselves some slack with the defeat of Everton today, but it wasn't their best performance by a long shot. Eight of their 15 attempts were on target, and yet, their goals today came from the penalty spot.

It displayed a lack of cutting edge on their part, while their defense wasn't resolute enough either. Everton had a staggering 23 shots, of which six were on target. A more clinical side might have punished them brutally here.

Credits also go to Andre Onana, their talismanic goalkeeper who had one of his best nights for the club since joining, making six saves. Where would Manchester United be today without his crucial interventions? They are sixth in the league table, eight points behind top four.

The win is just a temporary relief for the embattled manager Ten Hag, whose position has come under question lately. With tougher fixtures coming their way, it will be interesting to see if the Dutchman has got something up his sleeve.