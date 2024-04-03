“Certainly better value” - Mark Schwarzer insists Liverpool star has performed better than Declan Rice this season

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer believes Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister has been better than Arsenal star Declan Rice this season.

Both players joined their respective clubs last summer. The Reds purchased Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of around £35 million (via Sky Sports). Meanwhile, the Gunners forked out £105 million (as per The Guardian) to West Ham United for Rice.

The duo have been among their clubs' top performers this season, with both teams involved in a tight race for the Premier League title. Liverpool currently lead the pack with 67 points from 29 matches, while Arsenal are two behind and just one ahead of third-placed Manchester City.

While Rice has received praise from all corners for his performances, Schwarzer believes Mac Allister has been better with respect to performances and value for money. He said on the Optus Sport Football Podcast following Mac Allister's display in a 2-1 win over Brighton last weekend (as quoted by TBR Football):

“Mac Allister, I have to mention him, what a player, what a performance. You talk about Declan Rice and how good he’s been for Arsenal, and he has been, but I’m going to say Mac Allister has been better, and certainly better value.”

Against his former team, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner enjoyed arguably one of his best matches in a Liverpool shirt. Mac Allister assisted Mohamed Salah's winner to complete his side's comeback from a goal down, while recording five key passes, three tackles, three clearances, two fouls won and an interception.

Rice, meanwhile, had a somewhat subdued outing in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with City over the weekend. The Englishman attempted only 29 passes (86% completion rate) and recorded a key pass and three tackles.

Comparing Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister's and Arsenal star Declan Rice's stats in the 2023-24 Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister's excellent performances for Liverpool also come despite him not playing in his ideal position. Having largely operated as an attacking or central midfielder at Brighton, the Argentine has been forced to play as a holding midfielder. So far, however, he has done an admirable job.

In 24 Premier League matches, Mac Allister has recorded three goals and five assists. He is also averaging 1.2 interceptions, 1.3 key passes, 2.8 tackles, 5.7 duels won and 5.9 recoveries per game.

Declan Rice, meanwhile, is notably in the midst of his most productive club season with six goals and five assists, having played all of Arsenal's league games so far. The former West Ham man is averaging 1.2 interceptions, 1.0 key passes, 2.0 tackles, 4.1 duels won and 4.8 recoveries per match.