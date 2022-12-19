“Certainly Diego is smiling now” – Pele sends classy tribute to Lionel Messi and sympathises with Mbappe after iconic FIFA World Cup final

Brazil legend Pele shared a message for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe following an enthralling 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday (December 18).

Argentina came out winners after a sensational game of football. The game went to penalties after it was 3-3 after 120 minutes. Les Bleus missed one penalty while the other was saved by Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

La Albiceleste scored all four of their penalties to get their hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time since 1986. After the final, Pele shared a post on Instagram where he congratulated Messi and also commended Mbappe. The Brazilian legend heaped praise on Morocco for their brilliant campaign too.

Pele ended the post by remembering his eternal rival, the late Diego Maradona. He wrote (as translated from Portuguese):

"Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappe, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport."

He added:

"And I couldn't fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It's great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly Diego is smiling now."

The win ended Argentina's 36-year wait for the World Cup as their talisman Lionel Messi completed his set of major trophies across club and international football.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe star in greatest FIFA World Cup final

A final that seemed dead and buried till the 79th minute came to life to become one of the best games in World Cup history.

It all began with Messi scoring from the spot in the 23rd minute after Ousmane Dembele had fouled Angel Di Maria inside the box. The former Real Madrid man scored a goal of his own in the 36th minute after a brilliant counterattack to put La Albiceleste on the brink.

The FIFA World Cup trophy seemed all but set to go to Argentina before Mbappe came into his own. He scored from the spot to reduce arrears after Randal Kolo Muani was fouled in the box by Nicolas Otamendi. The Paris Saint-German man then scored a stunning second just 90 seconds later.

The FIFA World Cup final eventually headed to extra time. Messi stepped up again to make it 3-2 for Argentina after seeing a rasping volley saved by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the dying embers of regulation time.

France refused to lie low as Mbappe completed his hat trick from the spot just two minutes from time. He also dispatched his penalty brilliantly in the shootout. However, France missed two of their penalties, and Argentina missed none of theirs as they dethroned the defending champions to take home the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



Lionel Messi and Argentina have FINALLY won it!



#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ARG The long wait is overLionel Messi and Argentina have FINALLY won it! The long wait is over ⌛️Lionel Messi and Argentina have FINALLY won it! 🏆🇦🇷💙#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ARG https://t.co/TX26EzpfGP

The loss meant France failed to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes