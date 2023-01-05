Cesc Fabregas joins Jack Wilshere in returning to Arsenal with coaching role

Ex-Arsenal player Cesc Fabregas has joined his former teammate Jack Wilshere as he returns to Arsenal in a coaching role. Fabregas, who is still playing as a professional for Serie B side Como has a three-week break and was given permission to return to the London-based side to coach their under-18s.

According to the Telegraph, Fabregas spent a couple of days at the Gunners' training ground working with former teammate Wilshere, who is now the Arsenal U18s manager.

Wilshere retired from football in July 2022 and was handed a job at Arsenal just four days after his retirement. Fabregas has now joined his once ex-team-mate as he takes baby steps toward his dream of becoming a full-time manager one day.

Earlier speaking to Sky Sports about his managerial ambitions, Fabregas said:

"When I become a coach, as I have said, the Premier League has been my league, it is where I played my best football, my best years, where people respect me so much."

He added:

"I feel really loved in England and, in the future, I would love [to coach there], why not? I'd love to [be a Premier League manager], 100 per cent. If I can look at a target in some years to come, then definitely, this is in my head."

How is Jack Wilshere's team currently doing at Arsenal?

Wilshere's team are currently in a tough period, having won just two of their opening nine matches. But they have reached the FA Cup Youth Cup fourth round.

When asked about his role in the summer, Wilshere said:

"This is a big opportunity for me and I'm ready. I'm hungry and can't wait to help these young players thrive and be the best they can be on and off the pitch."

He added:

"It's a special feeling to be part of the Arsenal family. It never left me, and even though I moved on for a few years, my heart was always still at Arsenal. I can't wait to get started and help these young players thrive with a great team around me."

While Fabregas made 303 appearances for Arsenal and was the club's captain, Wilshere featured 197 times for Arsenal.

