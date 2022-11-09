Cesc Fabregas reacts to Gerard Pique getting sent off in his final game for Barcelona

Former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas hilariously reacted to former teammate Gerard Pique’s dismissal in the last game of his professional career on Tuesday (November 8).

Barcelona went to Osasuna for their final La Liga match before the World Cup break. The Blaugrana found themselves in a bit of a mess in the first half, going a goal down and having Robert Lewandowski sent off for a foul. Playing with 10 men, Xavi’s side pulled themselves back up in the second half and eventually secured a 2-1 victory. Pedri and Raphinha scored two second-half goals to propel the Catalans to a hard-earned win.

Pique started on the bench in what was the last match of his career. Unhappy with Gil Monzana’s officiating, Pique confronted the referee during the half-time break and got sent off for dissent. Fabregas, one of Pique’s childhood friends, saw the funny side of the whole ordeal and took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

The former Spain international reacted with four “😂😂😂😂” (laughing emojis), confirming that he found Pique’s unique send-off rather amusing.

Fabregas and Pique both enrolled in Barcelona’s La Masia academy at the young age of 10. They both went to the Premier League in search of exposure before reuniting at Barcelona in 2011. Between 2011 and 2014, they won one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey together, amongst other honors.

They also won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship together for Spain.

Cesc Fabregas pens heartwarming message for Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

Hours after Barcelona no. 3 Pique announced his retirement from football, Fabregas took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming message.

He posted eight meaningful images with the center-back, with the following caption:

“Dear @3gerardpique, We have 1 million photos together, but this first one is the one that I feel the most and I would like to repeat at this moment, give you a hug to say thank you, thank you for accompanying me on this very special journey.

“Our story began 26 years ago now at the Barça school, a practice match in which you already wore your legendary number 3 and where you stood out above everyone else. The rest is history. A story full of joys and some disappointment, but above all a love and respect that cannot be explained in words. What we have experienced in these 26 years is an inexplicable luck and privilege.”

He continued:

“I won't be able to be at Camp Nou for your last game, but don't doubt for a moment that my heart will be there and that my eyes won't take their eyes off the TV. As a football player with little to say, a guy with a competitive level that I have seen little in my life, your career speaks for itself.

“Thank you for always treating me in a special way and growing up with me. Now remember one thing, the best is yet to come and as you say at the end of your video, we are waiting for you to return one day to your beloved Barça. I love you friend.”

Fabregas and Pique played 149 games together for clubs and country but did not combine for a goal.

