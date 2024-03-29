Cesc Fabregas says Arsenal superstar Declan Rice reminds him of former Gunners teammate

Cesc Fabregas has compared Arsenal's Declan Rice to his former Gunners teammate Gilberto Silva ahead of a potential Premier League decider this weekend. The Gunners are set to face Manchester City in a match that could determine who sits at the top of the table when the season ends.

Rice is one of the players who are widely expected to impress against Pep Guardiola's men on the weekend. He might have just signed for Arsenal last summer, but he has quickly become a vital member of Mikel Arteta's team, playing 28 games and providing 12 game contributions.

Cesc Fabregas has emphasized this as Arsenal prepare for the game, drawing a comparison between Rice and Gilberto Silva, an influential player in the 'Invincibles'. The former Gunners midfielder told Planet Premier League podcast that he could only compare Rice to Silva (via TBR Football):

“Yes at Arsenal, especially Gilberto Silva. Gilberto Silva was a player who for me was very underrated. He was a player who knows his limitations, he’s so intelligent. Recovering the ball, staying in the right position, speaking and communicating."

He continued:

"He’s aware of, for example if I’m more attacking, he’s aware where I can leave spaces in behind. He’s always aggressive. With the ball he plays two, three touches, very very simple."

Fabregas finished:

"And I remember, two or three times a game he would always go up and have a chance to score a goal, so that shows you what an intelligent player he is. I would think he is one of the players we played with who I didn’t realise how good he was until he was gone."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta discusses Ben White's England decision

Arsenal defender Ben White requested not to be called up for England's recent friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. The 26-year-old defender reportedly (via GOAL) had a feud with England assistant coach Steve Holland during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with White not returning to the Three Lions squad since.

England head coach Gareth Southgate called his absence a "great shame," while Mikel Arteta said that it would be White's decision to reveal his reasons. The Gunners manager said in a press conference (via Eurosport):

“I think he has received a lot of love and you just have to see what his team-mates and everybody in football think of them, especially the ones that have been close to him. I think people have respected his decision and hopefully one day he is prepared to represent his country in the best possible way, but that's completely up to him.”

Why White has chosen not to play for the England side has not been revealed. Despite this, he is expected to play a significant role in the Gunners' upcoming Premier League matchup against Manchester City.