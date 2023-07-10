Cesc Fabregas’ wife cannot hold back laughter as Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shares crazy vacation photo

Cesc Fabregas' wife Daniella Semaan reacted as Lionel Messi's better half Antonela Roccuzzo shared her latest vacation photos. Roccuzzo and Messi have been enjoying their downtime by the beach.

Roccuzzo uploaded a couple of photos from her vacation on the latest set of images. She could be seen strolling by the beach in the first photo. In the second image, she made a crazy pose by jumping up in the air.

Checkout Antonela Roccuzzo's latest social media post:

Cesc Fabregas' wife Semaan was left amused by the photos. She left a comment under the post, writing:

"The first one 😍😍 and the second one 😂😂".

Cesc Fabregas' wife commented under Lionel Messi's wife's photo

Messi and Fabregas were teammates at Barcelona. They shared the pitch 123 times for the Catalan club, combining for 26 goals. It shouldn't be surprising that their partners share a good relationship as well.

Messi and Roccuzzo, meanwhile, are set to shift base to Miami as the footballer will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. Ahead of the move to the state of Florida, the couple is seemingly giving fans a teaser of what their life will be like in Miami.

Messi will be unveiled as an Inter Miami player on July 16 at 7:30 pm ET. Former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets will be present by the Argentine's side.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo recently started a new business venture

Antonela Roccuzzo is best known for being Lionel Messi's wife. However, it would be an understatement to identify Roccuzzo only as that as she is a woman of many traits.

Roccuzzo earned a degree in nutrition from Universidad de Rosario. She has 36 million followers on Instagram and because of her massive social media presence, Roccuzzo often collaborates with several lifestyle brands.

Apart from that, Messi's wife recently started a business venture in collaboration with tech brand CASETiFY. They produce mobile covers and the price of the items ranges between $60 to $75.

All the revenue made by the business is handed over to the non-profit organization, Equity Now. The main aim of the venture is to promote the message of women empowerment and motherhood. Roccuzzo is a big believer in motherhood and is keen to promote the message among the new generation.

