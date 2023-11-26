Cesc Fabregas’ wife responds to Brazilian media after they spread rumour about Lionel Messi cheating on wife Antonela Roccuzzo 

A close friend of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo, Daniella Semaan, who is married to Cesc Fabregas, reacted to rumors of the forward's infidelity. Semaan took to Instagram to issue a scathing response to the Brazilian media outlet that carried the fake news first.

Como manager Cesc Fabregas is very close friends with Lionel Messi, having come through the same age group at La Masia. The continued to remain close friends even though their respective careers took on separate paths.

Messi is married to childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo, with whom he has three sons; Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. The couple is among the most recognizable in sports, as they are usually seen together in most instances, especially during events involving Messi.

The names of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were mentioned by an unnamed Brazilian publication, and Semaan questioned the company. She asked about the authenticity of the publication on Instagram, implying that their claims were baseless.

“What publication is this that has no meaning.. and has nothing right.”

Cesc Fabregas and his friend Messi would have been pleased to see Daniella Semaan address the spiteful rumors. Both men have remained friends for years, enjoying each other's company.

Messi played alongside Fabregas for Barcelona between 2011 and 2014. The Spanish midfielder played 151 times for the Blaugrana, and played with Messi, mostly.

Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo enjoying vacation together

This past week, Lionel Messi was pictured with Antonela Roccuzzo and their children at Disney World. The Inter Miami star ended the regular MLS season with his side failing to make the playoffs, giving him some time off to rest ahead of next season.

Over the years, Messi and his wife Antonela have showcased their relationship fondly, often traveling places together. She has been with him on the biggest stages, including his FIFA World Cup win and his eighth Ballon d'Or win last month.

Messi and his wife have centered their lives around their children, as the Inter Miami forward revealed that he consulted them before moving to the MLS. The 36-year-old will spend most of his time off in Barcelona once he can travel with his family, before returning in January for preseason.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo will hope to celebrate many more of the former's titles together in Florida, as they have done over the years.