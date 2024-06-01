Champions League side eye surprise move for Arsenal duo - Reports

According to a report by Sport Italia, AC Milan have set their sights on two arsenal players this summer. The Rossoneri are in need of a new striker and have identified Gabriel Jesus as the ideal man for the job. The Italian giants also have an interest in Polish defender Jakub Kiwior.

The Milan-based club are in the market for a new striker this summer following Olivier Giroud's departure and believe Jesus could be the perfect solution. Jesus cost Mikel Arteta's side a reported £45 million from Manchester City in 2022 and is credited with helping the team become Premier League contenders. He has scored eight goals and provided as many assists in 36 games across competitions this season.

The Gunners know they have to strengthen their squad in the summer if they hope to pip Pep Guardiola's men to the title next season. It remains to be seen if they will sacrifice the Brazilian to fund other arrivals.

Trending

Jakub Kiwior worked his way into Arsenal's first team this season and provides a valuable option on the bench and as cover across the backline. The Poland international joined the Gunners from Spezia in 2023 for a reported £20m and has featured in 30 games across competitions this season.

AC Milan consider Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior ideal Simon Kjaer replacement

According to reports coming out of Italy via Milan News, AC Milan are keen to sign Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior this summer. The 24-year-old will likely cost the Rossoneri 20-22 million Euros but the defender is seen as an ideal replacement for the recently departed Simon Kjaer.

Milan have been consistent in their pursuit of the former Spezia defender, attempting to bring him in on loan in January. Kiwior will now have to choose if he wants to fight for a place in north London or have guaranteed playing time with one of the giants of European football.