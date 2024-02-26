Champions League side eye surprise move for Liverpool star after impressing against Chelsea - Reports

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is attracting fresh interest from Champions League regulars Celtic after his performance in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. The Republic of Ireland international was imperious between the sticks for the Reds, keeping a clean sheet as they saw off Chelsea's challenge.

Kelleher has long been a target for multiple sides in Europe, especially after proving himself as a capable number two goalkeeper for Jurgen Klopp's side. The 25-year-old shot-stopper was a target for Tottenham Hotspur last summer as they sought a replacement for Hugo Lloris, but a deal was never agreed.

According to Football Insider, Scottish champions Celtic are interested in making a move for the goalkeeper, especially on the back of his impressive display at Wembley. Kelleher will be a replacement for 36-year-old former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart at Celtic Park, after the former England international announced his imminent retirement.

Celtic will have to be prepared to spend heavily to sign the 25-year-old, who was valued at around £25 million by the Reds last summer. Nottingham Forest also tried to sign him in January and failed, eventually settling for Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Kelleher has appeared 16 times for the Reds this season in his role as a backup to Alisson. He has kept three clean sheets, including the one against Chelsea, and has conceded 18 goals.

Kelleher was excellent in the final at Wembley, making nine saves in the game, including six from inside the box. He was pivotal to his side's defensive resilience in the game, helping them defeat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final for a second time in three years.

Klopp hints at new Liverpool contract for Wataru Endo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that his side will be willing to offer a new contract to midfielder Wataru Endo after his impressive performances this season. The Japanese midfielder has taken to the team like fish to water, helping them win the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Klopp spoke to the media after the game, stating that he expects the Japanese international to extend his stay at the club, despite only arriving last summer. The German manager was impressed by the stamina and quality shown by the former Stuttgart man in the game. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I'm pretty sure that Wataru Endo will sign another long term contract at Liverpool".

"He might be 31 on the passport but... he's a machine!".

Liverpool signed Endo after failing to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last summer. The midfielder cost around €16 million, and has featured 28 times for the Reds this season.