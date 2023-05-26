"Chance for them to sign off with a positive performance" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Arsenal vs Wolves

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted that Arsenal will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at the Emirates in their final Premier League game on May 28.

The Gunners had an amazing campaign, finishing second in the table behind Manchester City. However, there have been disappointments as well as despite leading the table for 248 days, Mikel Arteta's team couldn't lift the title. A recent run of just two wins in eight games saw them drop out of the title race.

Sutton, however, thinks that the north Londoners will put their recent sketchy form behind them and end the season on a high note. In his prediction for BBC, the pundit wrote:

"There is nothing important riding on this game for either side but Arsenal will want to finish off a successful season by putting on a show in front of their own fans. They lost their way in the title race in the final few weeks but this is chance for them to sign off with a positive performance, and I think that's exactly what they will do."

He added:

"It is slightly worrying for Wolves that there are doubts about Julen Lopetegui's future because he has done such a good job - they were bottom when he took charge in November. Their season turned out OK, but there could be an uncertain summer ahead at Molineux."

Arsenal and Wolves current form heading into Matchday 38

Arsenal have 81 points from 37 games and are eight points off Manchester City at the top of the table. They are riding a two-game losing run heading into their showdown against Julien Lopetegui's team. The Gunners have won only two out of their last eight games.

Wolves, meanwhile, have 41 points from 37 games. They are 13th in the league and are winless in their last two games, drawing one and losing another. Lopetegui's team have won only two out of their last five games as well.

With a win, the Gunners can put a strong end to their season. Despite the late slip-ups, it has been a remarkable season for Mikel Arteta's team. They finished fifth last season but have put in a tremendous performance this campaign.

Wolves, meanwhile, can pip Chelsea to the 12th spot if they get an unexpected win and the Blues lose against Newcastle United in their final game.

