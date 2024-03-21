"Changed the dynamics of Liverpool" - Manchester United superstar showers Jurgen Klopp with high praise 

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has showered praise on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The Red Devils midfielder expressed immense admiration for the German tactician while hailing the beautiful job he's done at Anfield over the last couple of years.

It is no longer a secret that Jurgen Klopp has reached the end of the road at Liverpool. The Reds boss recently revealed that he'll bid farewell to Anfield at the end of the season, noting that he doesn't feel at the top of his game to continue at the club.

The announcement has generated a lot of honorable reactions from many footballing icons and Bruno Fernandes has decided to join others in giving the tactician his flowers. Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the Manchester United playmaker waxed lyrical of the 56-year-old.

“We are talking about a coach who is one of the ones I most appreciate, for the intensity he brings to games and the passion he has for football,” he said. “I think what he did now is yet another demonstration of how much he loves football.

“He feels that, if he is not at his best, he is not giving his best to the game. And I think a little like that too, in the same way as him, probably.”

Bruno Fernandes went on to acknowledge the passion Jurgen Klopp demonstrated at Liverpool and his incredible achievements at the club.

“He is a coach who changed the dynamics of Liverpool, who brought hope to the club,” he continued. “If we look at it, Klopp is the coach who has probably won the fewest titles and, even so, achieved the most in terms of the passion of the world of football, the passion of the fans, the transformation he brought to a club."

“He won big titles, he won the Premier League, the Champions League, and some cups, but the biggest prize he will take away from these years will be the flame, the passion and the new dynamics he brought and which made Liverpool once again believe in being [a] champion, in being able to fight for titles, in being among the best.

“That’s something that no-one will ever take away from Klopp. We are talking about another coach who really influences my passion for football,” the Manchester United superstar added.

Manchester United set for another epic showdown with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

The football world was set ablaze as Manchester United and Liverpool produced a performance for the ages when they clashed in the FA Cup quarterfinals last time out. The Red Devils' came out on top with a hard-fought 4-3 victory in extra time.

Interestingly, it won't be long before we get to see the two English giants square it off once again to give us another's entertaining sighting. They're scheduled for another face-off, this time in the Premier League at Old Trafford on April 7.

Considering that it might be the last time Jurgen Klopp will face the Red Devils in the English top flight, it'd be brilliant to see if he can get the upper hand this time. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.