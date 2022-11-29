"Changed the game" - Brazil fans hail 2 substitutes for their outstanding cameos in 1-0 FIFA World Cup win against Switzerland 

Brazil fans hailed Bruno Guimaraes and Rodrygo for their outstanding cameo appearances as substitutes during the 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Switzerland today (November 28).

Both players came on during the second half of the clash against Switzerland and were swift in creating attacks for Le Selecao.

Rodrygo linked up with Vinicius Jr. and Casemiro for the only goal of the game. The Manchester United midfielder smashed it home with an impeccable side-footed volley.

Since coming on in the 58th minute for Fred, Guimaraes completed 18 of his 21 attempted passes. He took 29 touches of the ball and won two out of his three ground duels.

Rodrygo came on in the 46th minute of the game in place of Lucas Paqueta. He took 35 touches of the ball and completed 20 out of his 24 attempted passes. He also created one big chance and took one shot on target.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Guimaraes and Rodrygo's stunning cameos during Brazil vs. Switzerland:

🇧🇷 @KhalidO411 @BrasilEdition Bruno G has to start next game @BrasilEdition Bruno G has to start next game

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Full Time: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0



- Goal: Casmeiro

- Assist: Rodrygo

- Tough game, but Rodrygo and Bruno Guimarães changed the game coming off the bench.

- Solid result without Neymar. Full Time: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0- Goal: Casmeiro- Assist: Rodrygo- Tough game, but Rodrygo and Bruno Guimarães changed the game coming off the bench. - Solid result without Neymar. https://t.co/gVhU43d1qY

🔗 @beodan__ Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Full Time: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0



- Goal: Casmeiro

- Assist: Rodrygo

- Tough game, but Rodrygo and Bruno Guimarães changed the game coming off the bench.

- Solid result without Neymar. Full Time: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0- Goal: Casmeiro- Assist: Rodrygo- Tough game, but Rodrygo and Bruno Guimarães changed the game coming off the bench. - Solid result without Neymar. https://t.co/gVhU43d1qY Rodrygo has to start the next game twitter.com/BrasilEdition/… Rodrygo has to start the next game twitter.com/BrasilEdition/…

Le Selecao now have six points from their first two games. They became the second team after defending champions France to secure qualification for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Gilberto Silva claimed that Casemiro is key to Brazil's success at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Casemiro FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Former Brazil midfielder Gilberto Silva claimed that Casemiro is one of the key players for the Selecaos to have a successful campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He compared his role in the 2002 World Cup-winning team to that of Casemiro.

In his column for the BBC, Silva wrote:

"My job when Brazil won the 2002 World Cup was to be invisible on the pitch - if I did it right, it made things easier for the players in front of me, as well as for myself. It is the same situation now for Casemiro, the defensive midfielder who is at the heart of this Brazil team trying to end our 20-year wait to win it again."

He added:

"He has a great responsibility in my old position. Just as in 2002, we have plenty of attackers to make the difference this time - not just Neymar, who will miss the rest of the group stage with injury."

Le Selecao will face Cameroon in their final group-stage game on December 2.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 1264 votes