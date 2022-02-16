"Changed the game" - Dion Dublin names Manchester United star who put Brighton and Hove Albion on the backfoot

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin recently praised Paul Pogba for his performance against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. Speaking to MUTV, Dublin revealed that the introduction of Pogba from the bench put the Seagulls on the backfoot.

Pogba's introduction allowed Manchester United to regain composure in the middle of the park. It saw them play out the match against a high-pressing Brighton side without much threat to their goal.

Brighton has been an impressive team under Graham Potter and have done well to upset bigger teams this season. Old Trafford fans were uncertain going into the match about United's chances of securing a win against the Seagulls.

The match started in favor of the visitors, whose high-tempo football pushed United to the back foot. The Red Devils came out as a revamped side in the second 45 to score the opening goal of the match (51').

Given United's poor performances in their two previous Premier League matches, the Red Devils did well to hold on to their lead against Brighton.

Manchester United had drawn 1-1, against both Burnley and Southampton, after scoring the first goal. Pogba's introduction paid more dividends as he laid down an assist for Bruno Fernandes in the 97th minute of the match.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk getting sent off in the 54th minute made things easier for Manchester United. Ultimately, the Red Devils won 2-0 on the night.

How Pogba made the difference

Even after going down to 10 men, Brighton continued to dominate the midfield with their high-tempo football. United's midfielders played second-fiddle and were struggling to keep up with Brighton.

Pogba came on in the 72nd minute and took over the midfield. His composure on the ball and his ability to beat the Brighton press allowed him become a calming influence in midfield. As a result, Brighton were unable to turn over possession and create chances against United as frequently as they would have liked to.

As mentioned before, he capped off the substitute display with a late assist for Fernandes.

Dion Dublin recently praised Pogba for his performance. The former United player pointed out how the 28-year-old put Brighton on the backfoot.

"Paul Pogba changed the game when he came on. His little bit of quality, picking the right passes. He puts Brighton on the back foot.” said Dion Dublin.

Why did Paul Pobga not start for Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick decided to bench Paul Pogba against Brighton. The reason behind this was that the Frenchman needs to be rotated occasionally to avoid burnout.

Pogba had started three previous games against Middlesbrough, Southampton and Burnley. It was only fair to have him rested for this match. Pogba has recently returned from a long-term injury and needs to be managed wisely.

United's next fixture will be against Leeds United on February 20th at Elland Road. The match is hugely significant as both clubs are considered rivals and the tie between them is called the 'Roses Derby'.

It will be interesting to see Rangnick's starting eleven against Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa's men play a high-octane brand of football as well and it might tempt Rangnick to put Pogba back in the starting XI for the match.

