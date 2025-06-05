"Changed this game", "He is a monster" - Fans hail France star for his impact off the bench despite their 5-4 loss to Spain

Fans on social media heaped praise on Rayan Cherki for his performance in the UEFA Nations League semifinal between Spain and France on Thursday, June 5. The 21-year-old pulled off an incredible cameo in his debut appearance for the French senior team despite falling to a 5-4 defeat in Stuttgart.

Didier Deschamps’ men started the game strongly as Theo Hernandez registered the first shot of the night, though it hit the crossbar. Spain took the lead in the 22nd minute against the run of play.

Mikel Oyarzabal laid it for Nico Williams in Les Bleus’ box, and the latter kept his composure, slotting the ball into the roof of the net. La Roja doubled their lead three minutes later when Oyarzabal found an advancing Mikel Merino, who beat Mike Maignan at the near post from 10 yards.

France started the second half with the same intent as the first, but found themselves in trouble once again when Adrien Rabiot was adjudged to have fouled Lamine Yamal in the 18-yard box. The teenage sensation assumed responsibility and clinically dispatched his spot-kick. Pedri added another almost immediately with a brilliant dink over Maignan to stretch Spain’s advantage to four.

The 2022 World Cup runners-up stared at humiliation in the face, but Kylian Mbappe won a penalty before the hour mark from Pedro Porro, which he converted. Yamal restored Spain’s four-goal lead in the 67th minute.

Rayan Cherki’s introduction in the 63rd minute completely changed the game for France. He reduced his team’s deficit to three goals with a brilliant long-range volley in the 79th minute. France continued to crank up the pressure, and they forced an own goal from Dani Vivian in the 84th minute. Cherki was involved in the build-up as he played a sublime through-ball to Malo Gusto.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Cherki's cross found Randal Kolo Muani, who headed home, to set up a nervy ending. However, Les Bleus' late onslaught wasn’t enough, as Spain held on for the remaining minutes. Despite the loss, fans took to X to praise Cherki for his impact in the 27 minutes he spent on the pitch, with one writing:

"Cherki changed this game."

Another tweeted:

"Rayan cherki is a monster. Man city will cook premier league next season."

"Cherki is some baller!," @kc4liverpool wrote.

"Rayan Cherki YOU ARE THE CHOSEN ONE," @IssamMCFC added.

"That Cherki mfr is good man," @rxckydusa chimed in.

"This cherki cameo, wtaf am I watching, this is the best player ever," @avokTRSN wrote.

France star Rayan Cherki appears to confirm Manchester City move after 5-4 loss to Spain

Rayan Cherki stated that his move to Manchester City is “getting done” after his incredible cameo in France’s 5-4 loss to Spain. The Lyon forward has been linked with a move to the Etihad, and recent reports have suggested that he has agreed to personal terms with City.

After the 5-4 loss to Spain, the 21-year-old told Telefoot (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Yes… it’s getting done. But you already know my answer, everybody knows. But there's still a game to play. Now we have to enjoy and give everything, but after it will be done”,

Cherki is a product of the Lyon academy. He registered 32 goal contributions for the Ligue 1 club across competitions last season.

