"Changed the lineup from trash to class" "When I saw his name, my stress went away" - Barcelona fans rejoice as summer signing returns to starting XI to face Real Madrid

Barcelona fans have taken to social media to express their delight as summer signing Jules Kounde is named in the Catalans' starting line-up to face Real Madrid.

Barcelona have made a flying start to their La Liga season, sitting atop the points table. They have 22 points to their name, having won seven and drawn one of their eight matches so far.

It is worth noting that they only lead arch-rivals Real Madrid on goal difference. The Blaugrana, though, will have the chance to earn a three-point advantage over Carlo Ancelotti's side today (October 16).

Xavi's side will lock horns with Los Blancos in the first El Clasico of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu this afternoon. With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the visitors have named their starting line-up for the match.

Barcelona have notably made three changes to the team that started in their UEFA Champions League draw against Inter Milan. Frenkie de Jong and Alejandro Balde have replaced Gavi and Marcos Alonso, respectively.

One of the most significant changes, though, is that Kounde has returned to the line-up after recovering from his injury. The France international has replaced Gerard Pique in the starting XI.

Kounde missed the Catalans' last four matches across all competitions due to an achilles injury. However, he has recovered in time to start against Real Madrid today, leaving fans pleased.

Some Barcelona supporters have even taken to Twitter to express their delight.

One Blaugrana fan wrote:

"When I saw Kounde's name my stress went away Kounde and [Eric] Garcia will be solid."

Another fan wrote:

"Let's hope Kounde can cover for [Sergio] Roberto. It's actually not that bad."

Kounde has made five appearances across all competitions for Xavi's side so far this season. He contributed towards three goals and helped the team keep as many clean sheets in those matches.

How are Real Madrid lining up against Barcelona?

Real Madrid have also announced their starting line-up for the much-awaited El Clasico. Andriy Lunin will start in goal for Ancelotti's side in the absence of Thibaut Courtois, who is sidelined with an injury.

Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy will form Los Blancos' back four. Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will play ahead of the team's backline.

Vinicius Jr. and Federico Valverde, on the other hand, will play on the either side of Karim Benzema. With both teams level on point in the league, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious today.

